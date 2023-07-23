Flood alerts across northern England as wet weather continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood alerts across northern England as wet weather continues

By Press Association
The Met Office said a large band of rain would sit across the central swathe of the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Flood alerts have been issued across northern England on Sunday, as heavy rain continues to fall over the region.

Twelve local areas in Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire have all received alerts, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

The Met Office said a large band of rain would sit across the central swathe of the UK, particularly northern England and Wales, for much of the day.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said “minor surface water flooding impacts” were possible in those areas, but that the overall flood risk for England and Wales is “very low” for the next five days.

Major sporting events in north-west England including the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford and the Open Championship at Hoylake have already been affected by showers.

Bluedot Festival, taking place over the weekend at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire and headlined by Grace Jones, announced it was unable to accommodate Sunday day ticket holders, as arena conditions allowed the programme to go ahead “but only for people already here”.

Tramlines, another festival being held in Sheffield, said the opening of its final day was delayed because “essential work” was needed, with Kaiser Chiefs among bands still due to perform.

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Certainly localised flooding is quite possible. The rain warning we have out now until midnight certainly suggests the potential for standing water on the roads, so journey times could be impacted, and there could be some disruption for local bus and train services.”

He added more wet and windy weather was due to arrive from the west in the middle of next week, with the outlook “staying unsettled” and thunderstorms and further flood risk possible.

The forecaster said the UK was on track to have its dullest July on record, with noticeably fewer amounts of sunshine than average over the month.