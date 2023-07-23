Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin

A male youth has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a US tourist in central Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai announced the juvenile had been arrested.

He later appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street on Wednesday.