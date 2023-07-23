Planet-friendly diet could reduce risk of disease death by a quarter – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planet-friendly diet could reduce risk of disease death by a quarter – research

By Press Association
Scientists found sustainable foods can help people live longer and protect the planet (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Eating foods that are more planet friendly may also help reduce a person’s risk of death from cancer, heart disease and other chronic illnesses by 25%, researchers have said.

Scientists found those who followed a more sustainable diet – which involved eating more plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruit, vegetables and nuts – were less likely to die over the course of three decades compared with those who ate less environmentally friendly meals.

Based on their findings, presented at Nutrition 2023 – the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston, the researchers have developed a new diet score incorporating scientific evidence that shows the effects of food on human health as well as the environment.

Known as the Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI), it looks at existing evidence to give scores for foods, taking into account the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, bowel cancer, diabetes and stroke, as well as environmental impacts such as water use, land use, nutrient pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The researchers said their work builds on existing research which has shown that plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruit, non-starchy vegetables, nuts, and unsaturated oils were healthier and less harmful to the environment than red and processed meats.

The team is hoping its tool will help policymakers and public health bodies develop strategies to improve public health while also addressing the climate crisis.

Linh Bui, a PhD student in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health, in the US, said: “We proposed a new diet score that incorporates the best current scientific evidence of food effects on both health and the environment.

“The results confirmed our hypothesis that a higher Planetary Health Diet score was associated with a lower risk of mortality.”

She added: “As a millennial, I have always been concerned about mitigating human impacts on the environment.

“A sustainable dietary pattern should not only be healthy but also consistent within planetary boundaries for greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental parameters.”

After developing their tool, the researchers used it to determine the outcomes of more than 100,000 people in the US, from 1986 to 2018.

More than 47,000 died during the follow-up period of more than 30 years.

The team found that higher PHDI scores were associated with a 15% lower risk of death from cancer or heart diseases, a 20% lower risk of death from neurodegenerative diseases, and a 50% lower risk of death from respiratory diseases.

Ms Bui said that the PHDI may need to be adapted for different countries, depending on their culture or religion.

She also cautioned those with specific health conditions or food accessibility issues may find a planet friendly diet more challenging.

She said: “We hope that researchers can adapt this index to specific food cultures and validate how it is associated with chronic diseases and environmental impacts such as carbon footprint, water footprint, and land use in other populations.”