‘Improving weather picture’ on Monday but week ahead remains unsettled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Improving weather picture’ on Monday but week ahead remains unsettled

By Press Association
The weekend saw heavy and persistent rain in northern England and Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
The weekend saw heavy and persistent rain in northern England and Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Most of the UK will see an “improving picture” in the weather forecast on Monday but the week ahead remains unsettled, as many schoolchildren enjoy their first week of the summer holidays.

The Met Office said early rain and thundery spells would make way for widespread sunshine and showers.

It comes after a weekend of heavy and persistent rain in northern England and Wales which saw rain and flood warnings issued.

The fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford saw no play on Sunday and had to be ended as a draw, while several festivals including bluedot and Tramlines were forced into making last-minute adjustments to cope with the conditions.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, said; “We’ve got a band of rain clearing southwards tomorrow.

“There are likely to be some heavy, potentially thundery bursts across the south and south-east during the course of the morning, but sunny spells and showers already around elsewhere will push right across the whole country during the course of the afternoon, so it is an improving picture.”

Temperatures will be “a little bit on the cool side” at around or slightly below average, the forecaster said.

Looking further ahead, Mr Stroud added: “Probably the better days of the week are going to be Tuesday and Friday, again with a focus on sunshine and showers.

“We have a band of cloud and rain quickly moving in from the south and west on Wednesday. There is a risk of some coastal gales developing across parts of Devon and Cornwall into Thursday, so it’s looking like a rather unsettled middle chunk of the week.”

He said the weather will remain changeable for the rest of the month and into the first week of August, but that there are “tentative signs” things will begin to settle during the second week.