What the papers say – July 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 24

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The wildfires in Rhodes and the attempts to help holidaymakers escape the island dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express simply calls the situation on the Greek island “Hell on Earth” while the Metro sums up the story with the simple headline “Rhodes on Fire”.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee the “nightmare” according to The Guardian, one of several titles to feature a picture of England cricket captain Ben Stokes as a different form of weather-related issue ended hopes of recapturing the Ashes at Old Trafford.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on the efforts of travel companies which it says are “scrambling to repatriate thousands of tourists”.

“Wildfire hell” features on the front of The Sun which says British families left their hotels with seconds to spare, while the Daily Mirror calls it “Our Terror”.

The i combines the wildfires with pressure on the Government to back climate pledges, saying they have been “warned over fiddling with green policies… while Rhodes burns”.

A “retreat” on those green policies is the focus of The Times, which says the Government is considering a backward step on what it calls “costly and unpopular”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is the focus of the Daily Mail as he gives an interview on how cancer has hit him and his family and calls on Britain to lead the global effort to beat the disease.

The Financial Times crosses the Atlantic as it says US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is losing support from billionaire donors.

The Daily Star follows other titles in concentrating on green issues, but it focuses on extra time for “unfit Brits” to cross roads at lights.