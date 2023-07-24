Ticket-holder claims £11.6m Lotto jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ticket-holder claims £11.6m Lotto jackpot

By Press Association
A ticket-holder has claimed the prize from Saturday’s ‘must be won’ draw (PA)
A ticket-holder has claimed the prize from Saturday’s ‘must be won’ draw (PA)

One ticket-holder has claimed the £11.6 million “must be won” Lotto jackpot following Saturday’s draw.

The unnamed person, if validated, will pick up the prize and can decide if they wish to go public.

Four ticket-holders won £1 million each by matching five of the six and the bonus number.

Andy Carter, of The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed. It’s been an incredible month of mega jackpot wins on Lotto, with another lucky Lotto player having scooped the special £20 million ‘must be won’ jackpot in the draw on 1 July. Who knows what’s in store in August!

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest multimillion-pound-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 14, 20, 35, 41, 46 and the bonus number was 02.

One player won the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball game by matching five numbers and the Thunderball.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 09, 22, 29, 31 and the Thunderball number was 07.

No-one scooped the top £350,000 HotPicks prize, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but seven people won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.