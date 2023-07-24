Greek wildfire holiday refunds ‘the proper approach’, says Micheal Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greek wildfire holiday refunds ‘the proper approach’, says Micheal Martin

By Press Association
Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation on Rhodes (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Evacuees sit inside a stadium following their evacuation on Rhodes (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said that a refund would be the “proper approach” for those who want to cancel their holidays to Greek regions affected by wildfires.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said Irish embassies and his department had received a number of queries from citizens, and advised them to listen to the Greek authorities’ advice.

He said the department is “increasing capacity” to reach Irish citizens impacted by wildfires in Greece.

Nearly 20,000 people, many of them tourists, are being evacuated from the island of Rhodes as large fires swept down from the mountains towards the south-western coastal resort towns.

Warnings of similar wildfire threats in Corfu and Evia have also been issued.

Climate experts have warned that the extreme temperatures in the Mediterranean are more likely in the coming years due to greenhouse gases emitted by human activity heating the Earth’s atmosphere.

Asked about the issue at the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare on Monday, Mr Martin advised Irish citizens to take advice from the Greek authorities.

“We would say to people in the area, as we have been doing in the Department of Foreign Affairs, to contact your tour operator,” he said.

“Take all advice from the authorities. Evacuate when you’re asked to evacuate and don’t hesitate.

“We have received queries from a number of Irish nationals on the island and we’re increasing our capacity to the region in terms of helping Irish citizens who are in challenging circumstances or in difficulties and liaising with the authorities to facilitate Irish citizens.”

He said this includes logistics and emergency passports when originals have been left in hotels during evacuations.

Rhodes wildfires
(PA Graphics)

Asked whether people should be compensated for choosing not to travel to regions due to wildfires, Mr Martin said a “refund would be the proper approach there”.

“I think safety first and we need to work with all stakeholders to make sure we prioritise taking decisions on the basis of safety and protection of human life.”

The Irish Travel Agents Association’s Paul Hackett said that refunds will be offered if people have booked a package holiday.

“Tui, for example, have a flight out to Rhodes on Wednesday, and if people do not want to travel, it’s full refunds, no questions. If people want to change, they can amend their flight.

“When you’re booked with a travel agent or tour operator, you have a lot of protection as a consumer under the package travel directive. That same protection does not apply to consumers who ‘DIY’ and do it themselves.”

He said that it was important that flights continue to operate in and out of the Greek regions so that passengers who wish to come home can be flown out.

“I think if we look at how the Greeks have handled this, they have evacuated 19,000 people safely from hotels – albeit into gymnasiums and into school halls where they don’t want to be spending their holidays – but we have had no reports of any casualties or any deaths at this stage.

“So in fairness to the Greek authorities with assistance from some of the neighbouring countries, they have done a remarkably good job.”