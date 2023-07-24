‘Astonishing failure’ at prison holding hundreds of sex offenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Astonishing failure’ at prison holding hundreds of sex offenders

By Press Association
HMP Risley (Alamy/PA)
HMP Risley (Alamy/PA)

The Prison Service has been accused by a watchdog of “astonishing failure” at a jail which holds hundreds of sex offenders.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor called for a series of improvements at HMP Risley in Cheshire after concerns were raised during an inspection in April.

The low-security jail – which is meant to focus on training and resettlement so inmates can develop skills and find a job when released – was “still not fulfilling its function as a category C resettlement prison”, with many prisoners locked up for 22 hours a day.

When inspectors visited, 404 of the 1,032 prisoners being held at the jail near Warrington were serving sentences for sexual offences.

The proportion had “increased significantly” and represented 40% of inmates, but there were still no accredited programmes for sex offenders, despite the watchdog raising concerns seven years ago.

Mr Taylor said: “This represents an astonishing failure by the Prison Service, which has been far too slow in putting provision in place.

“Although the effectiveness of these programmes has at times been questioned, if the Prison Service believes they are effective and necessary they should make sure that the right prisoners get access to them.”

Inspectors were “particularly concerned” about public protection arrangements at Risley, branding some “inadequate” in light of an “understaffed” offender management unit and “insufficient” support from probation services.

Preparations for releasing prisoners were “often not good enough”, Mr Taylor said in his report.

Examples included some high-risk inmates being left homeless on release and phone calls not being properly monitored.

He also blamed “other Prison Service bureaucracy” for “hampering progress”.

Mr Taylor said leadership at the prison had been “unstable” for the last two years with a string of temporary governors and the current acting boss working “hard to maintain stability and set an agenda that sought to improve decency in the jail and support his staff team”.

The living conditions in the jail had deteriorated since the last inspection, with parts of the building “now beyond repair”, Mr Taylor also warned.

He added: “If Risley is to prepare prisoners adequately for their eventual release, it must provide far more purposeful activity that gives prisoners the skills and experience they need to settle successfully on release.

“The prison must also make sure that its critical public protection function is being met, particularly for the large population of prisoners convicted of sexual offences.”

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: “We accept improvements must be made and we are already taking decisive action to address the serious issues raised in this report.

“We are recruiting more probation officers at HMP Risley to improve the risk assessment of serious offenders and rolling out a dedicated programme to better manage sex offenders. We are also now supporting prisoners at risk of homelessness when released with basic, temporary housing while they find a more permanent home.”