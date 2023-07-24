Kent Wildlife Trust to receive £100,000 for bison rewilding project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kent Wildlife Trust to receive £100,000 for bison rewilding project

By Press Association
Kent Wildlife Trust wants to use the money to grow the space for its bison to roam (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kent Wildlife Trust wants to use the money to grow the space for its bison to roam (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kent Wildlife Trust is to receive £100,000 to rewild tens of thousands of hectares of south-east England.

The funding is part of Rewilding Britain’s annual award and will go towards a project that is reintroducing bison, long-horn cattle, iron-age pigs and Exmoor ponies.

These animals are known as conservation grazers and are part of Kent Wildlife Trust’s plan to restore the ancient woodland of the Blean, near Canterbury, and beyond.

European bison have not lived wild in the UK for thousands of years and the species was almost hunted to extinction in the early 20th century across the continent.

They prefer woodland to the wide, open prairies commonly associated with their larger American counterparts, benefitting that environment by trampling down bracken and wallowing in sand pits which creates space for invertebrates.

In September, rangers discovered that one of the bison had given birth to a calf after just a few months of being released into the woodland.

Sara King, rewilding manager at Rewilding Britain, said: “This exciting project is working at nature’s scale and allowing nature and natural processes to take the lead, while engaging with the local community and providing economic benefits through ecotourism.

“Our Challenge Fund asked applicants to ‘think big, act wild’, and Kent Wildlife Trust is doing just that!

“We’re delighted to be able to support the Trust as it scales up its rewilding ambitions within the Blean and hopefully beyond.”

Kent Wildlife Trust are also offering safaris through the Blean to show people the bison and educate visitors on their regenerative effects.

It has so far been a popular tourist destination, the Trust said, and they hope to continue growing the number of visitors with the new funding.

The Trust has recently been granted planning permission to build a set of tunnels to allow the bison to move underneath footpaths into other enclosures, giving them more space to roam.

Paul Hadaway, director of conservation at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Rewilding Britain for its generous support in helping us take the next crucial step in our rewilding ambitions.

“We want this rewilding project to demonstrate the amazing things we can achieve for nature and people by rewilding at scale with partners in a phased approach.

“Wilder Blean started with the use of ecosystem engineers, the bison and other conservation grazers now living within the Blean complex, and will hopefully end with a large, connected landscape that works for both people and wildlife – the ultimate goal of rewilding.”