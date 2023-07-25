Two pensioners arrested over 1981 unsolved murder

Two pensioners have been arrested over the 1981 unsolved murder of a 36-year-old woman.

Carol Morgan’s body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, Bedfordshire on August 13 1981.

On Tuesday, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit arrested a man and a woman aged in their 70s from Brighton, East Sussex on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, leading the investigation, said: “We launched a murder investigation into the cold case of Carol Morgan over five years ago.

“My team have worked relentlessly to piece together the events that led to her untimely death and have explored investigative opportunities available to us in the time that’s passed since the 1980s.

“I want to thank our community for supporting the investigation.

“Our cold case unit continues to review every unsolved murder and no murder investigation is ever closed.”

A number of arrests were made at the time of Ms Morgan’s death, and again in 2019, but no one has ever been charged.

Anyone with information about Carol Morgan’s death can submit it to police via a dedicated web page

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020112H47-PO3