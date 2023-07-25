Phillip Dafter jailed after stabbing wife and leaving her to die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phillip Dafter jailed after stabbing wife and leaving her to die

By Press Association
Phillip Dafter has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Diana (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
A man who stabbed his wife and left her to die on their kitchen floor before being found at London’s Euston station with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds has been jailed for life.

Phillip Dafter, a former member of the armed forces, stabbed Diana Dafter, 36, at their home in Lawrence Court, Northampton, on October 7 2022.

The court heard the couple’s marriage had experienced “difficulties”, in part because of mental health issues suffered by Dafter since the death of his mother in 2015, which he claimed his wife had “failed to empathise with”.

Diana Dafter was murdered by her husband Phillip Dafter at their flat in Lawrence Court, Northampton (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Mrs Dafter, a part-time carer who was studying nursing, had returned to the couple’s home on October 7 last year and an argument developed, with Dafter claiming his wife had made a comment about his vehicle.

Judge David Herbert KC said Dafter picked up a knife with “murderous intent” and stabbed Diana five times, with the fatal wound just below her armpit.

After killing his wife, Dafter went upstairs and tried to stab himself but the blade broke, so he drove to Asda to buy more knives.

He then drove to Northampton station and got on a train to London, reportedly planning to meet a family member to sort out his affairs, but he stayed on the train once it had arrived and told the conductor that he needed to speak to the police.

Police found him drunk and bleeding with 10 knife wounds to his abdomen at Euston station.

He told officers he had killed his wife and police were sent to their home address, where Diana’s body was found.

During his trial, Dafter denied murder but admitted to manslaughter, arguing loss of control and diminished responsibility.

Philip Dafter
Dafter received a minimum term of 20 years including time already served (Northamptonshire Police)

Jurors rejected this and found him guilty of his wife’s murder.

At Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, Dafter was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years, taking into account time already spent in custody.

The judge said the last moments of Mrs Dafter’s life would have been “terrifying”.

He said: “You did nothing to help her or contact the emergency services.

“You must have watched her die in a pool of her own blood on the kitchen floor.

“You said you had a moment of madness.

“That is the closest you have ever come to telling the truth about what happened.”

Jailing Dafter, the judge said the couple’s marriage had become “resentful and argumentative” and Diana was “justified to believe you were considering leaving her”.

He said: “You violated the trust and security of your marriage.

“This was a sustained attack with a knife.

“Her last moments would have been terrifying as she did her best to protect herself.

“I accept you have remorse for what you did to your wife.

“You have accepted this killing from the outset.”

Paying tribute to Mrs Dafter, the judge said she was a “woman with many positive qualities”.

He added: “No sentence will reduce the grief and loss her family will continue to feel.”