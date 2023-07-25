William champions appeal to build centre tackling antimicrobial resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William champions appeal to build centre tackling antimicrobial resistance

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales has developed a keen interest in antimicrobial resistance (PA)
The Prince of Wales has committed himself to a five-year project to create a new centre which aims to combat the global rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

William has become patron of an appeal to build the Fleming Centre, named after Sir Alexander Fleming who discovered penicillin, with the facility due to open in 2028, the centenary year of the microbiologist’s breakthrough.

It will be based at St Mary’s Hospital in central London where Sir Alexander first noticed the ability of a stray mould on a culture dish to ward off bacteria, a development which brought a sea-change in the treatment of bacterial infections.

Sir Alexander Fleming looking through a microscope
Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin (Science & Society Picture Library)

The prince was asked to be the appeal’s patron by Professor Lord Darzi, who will be the chairman of the new centre, which aims to combine cutting edge research, public engagement, and work with policy makers to drive global change on the issue.

The topic is said to be something William is very interested in and his new patronage sits alongside his role as president of the cancer specialist hospital the Royal Marsden, where Lord Darzi holds the post of honorary consultant surgeon.

Lord Darzi said: “At the Fleming Centre, Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust are driving solutions to antimicrobial resistance that are co-designed with patients, the public and policy makers and underpinned by a rich and diverse evidence base.

“We are making behavioural science and public involvement the cornerstones of the radical change that’s needed to influence individual behaviour and policy decisions.”

In the past decades scientists have become increasingly concerned about the rise of antimicrobial resistance, an urgent global public health threat that occurs when micro-organisms which cause infections develop resistance to treatments like antibiotics, leading to an increase in drug-resistant infections.

It has been caused in part by the widespread misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in humans and livestock, which has led to the global spread of drug-resistant microbes.

The project is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which includes St Mary’s Hospital.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, said: “Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin in 1928 completely changed the face of medicine, making previously lethal infections treatable and saving countless lives.

“Nearly a century later, the tide of antimicrobial resistance is eroding those gains and putting a hundred years of medical progress at risk.

“To protect future generations everywhere from potentially life-threatening infections, there is a vital need for transformative research and education to change prescribing practices and identify new antibiotics.”