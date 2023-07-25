Almost one in seven rail passengers standing during peak hours in cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Almost one in seven rail passengers standing during peak hours in cities

By Press Association
Figures show an average of 173,042 people a day were standing across morning and afternoon peak times
Figures show an average of 173,042 people a day were standing across morning and afternoon peak times (Carey Tompsett/PA)

About one in seven rail passengers were standing when arriving or departing from cities across England and Wales in autumn 2022, new figures show.

This is up from around one in 20 in autumn 2021, but still below pre-pandemic levels when the proportion stood at one in six.

An average of 173,042 people a day were standing across both morning and afternoon peak times in autumn last year, the equivalent of 13.8% of passengers, according to data from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Railway stations in London accounted for the majority of this total (164,904), where 17.7% of passengers had to stand – up sharply from 6.0% in autumn 2021, but down compared with autumn 2019 (18.8%).

Across cities outside London, the figure was much lower, at 2.5%, up from 1.3% in 2021 but well down on 10.1% in 2019.

This suggests that passengers travelling in and out of London have returned to trains at peak hours in greater numbers than those elsewhere in the country.

The DfT report says the increase in 2022 was predominantly driven by the 11.7 percentage point increase in the proportion of passengers standing in London.

The cities outside London with the highest daily average of passengers having to stand on peak-time services last autumn were Nottingham (10.5%) and Leicester (5.0%).

RAIL Overcrowding
Passengers standing on peak-time rail services arriving or departing from cities: autumn 2022. See story RAIL Overcrowding. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

These were the only two cities to record levels of standing that were higher than before the pandemic (6.6% and 3.1% respectively).

By contrast, other cities are still showing numbers below 2019 levels such as Leeds with 2.3% compared to 15.3% and Cambridge with 0.4% compared to 12.6%.

The figures also show there were an average of 1.6 million daily passenger arrivals at major cities in England and Wales in autumn 2022, up 45% compared to autumn 2021, but 15% below the same period in autumn 2019.

London had the highest passenger numbers arriving into a city across the day at 988,053, more than nine times that of Birmingham, which was the second highest at 108,880.

Based on all-day arrivals in autumn 2022, train operators ran services with a daily seating capacity of 4.3 million: approximately 2% higher than in autumn 2021, but 7% lower than 2019.

It comes as more than a year of industrial action continues in a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged two strikes last week and will walk out again on Saturday.

The statistics released on Tuesday by the Department for Transport represent passengers on National Rail services on a “typical” weekday.

Where possible, the count period excludes days when there was disruption, such as a day of rail strikes, the report adds.