Fisherman lands catch of a lifetime blue lobster – for the second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Fisherman lands catch of a lifetime blue lobster – for the second time

By Press Association
The rare blue lobster landed by fisherman Stuart Brown for a second time (Stuart Brown/PA)
The rare blue lobster landed by fisherman Stuart Brown for a second time (Stuart Brown/PA)

When a Co Down fisherman hauled in a rare blue lobster earlier this year in Belfast Lough, he described it as the catch of a lifetime.

So, when Stuart Brown landed the remarkable crustacean for a second time in the same spot several months later, he was left lost for words.

Some marine biologists have estimated the odds of catching a blue lobster at about 2,000,000 to one.

Mr Brown, 28, from Bangor, said he believed the second catch was even more unlikely because lobsters do not usually remain in the same area.

Stuart Brown said the landed the lobster in almost exactly the same spot as the first time (Stuart Brown/PA)

He had been fishing in the waters close to Blackhead Lighthouse on the northern shores of Belfast Lough when he landed the same lobster on his boat, the Huntress, this week.

He said: “What was really unusual was that I caught it in almost exactly the same spot as the last time in February.

“I was shocked, a bit lost for words to be honest.

“I was really surprised that it was still in the area. We are more used to them moving off to a different part of the lough, but it has come back again.

Blue lobster
Stuart Brown is skipper of the Huntress fishing boat (Liam McBurney/PA)

“They usually pass through. Normally when they change their shell they move on.

“This one has changed its shell, but it is still as blue as the last time.”

Mr Brown said the lobster was now large enough to be legally caught, but he intends to return it to the water because it is so rare.

He said: “We can now mark it with a V in its tail, which protects it and put it back again because it is so rare.

“That makes it illegal for anyone else to land it.”

The cause of the blue hue is a rare genetic defect which means some lobsters create too much of a pigment in their shells.

Mr Brown, who has been fishing since the age of 11, is a shareholder in Co Down seafood wholesaling business Seafresh, which sells crabs and lobsters throughout the UK and continental Europe.