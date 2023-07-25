Large dusty clumps around young star provide insight into how planets are born

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Large dusty clumps around young star provide insight into how planets are born

By Press Association
V960 Mon, located over 5000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Weber et al)
V960 Mon, located over 5000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Weber et al)

Scientists have observed large dusty clumps close to a young star about 5,000 light years away from Earth, providing insight into how planets are born.

A team of international scientists used telescopes belonging to the European Southern Observatory – an intergovernmental research organisation – to analyse stellar material surrounding V960 Mon in the constellation Monoceros.

The astronomers said their “incredible discovery” revealed dust particles crashing into one another to form much larger clumps, which they believe could collapse to form new giant planets like Jupiter.

Alice Zurlo, a researcher at the Universidad Diego Portales in Chile, said: “This discovery is truly captivating as it marks the very first detection of clumps around a young star that have the potential to give rise to giant planets.”

V960 Mon first caught the eye of scientists in 2014 when it suddenly grew brighter in the distant sky.

V960 Mon and surrounding dusty material was obtained with Alma
V960 Mon and surrounding dusty material was obtained with Alma (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Weber et al)

Observations by the Sphere instruments on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), located on Cerro Paranal in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, showed V960 had increased its brightness by more than 20 times.

This prompted astronomers to go back and look at data gathered by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Alma), a radio telescope composed of 66 antennas spread across the Atacama desert.

The observations from Alma – which looked into the structure of V960 Mon – revealed the stellar material surrounding V960 Mon was assembling together to form a series of intricate spiral arms, with distances greater than the solar system.

Ms Zurlo said: “With Alma, it became apparent that the spiral arms are undergoing fragmentation, resulting in the formation of clumps with masses akin to those of planets.”

Astronomers believe giant planets like Jupiter form either by a process known as core accretion – when dust grains come together – or by a phenomenon known as gravitational instability – when large fragments of the material around a star contract and collapse.

To date, researchers have only found evidence for core accretion.

Philipp Weber, a researcher at the University of Santiago in Chile, said: “No-one had ever seen a real observation of gravitational instability happening at planetary scales – until now.”

Sebastian Perez, also from the University of Santiago, said: “Our group has been searching for signs of how planets form for over 10 years and we couldn’t be more thrilled about this incredible discovery.”

As part of the next steps, astronomers will use another ESO instrument – the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) – to examine the star system in even greater detail.

Mr Weber said: “The ELT will enable the exploration of the chemical complexity surrounding these clumps, helping us find out more about the composition of the material from which potential planets are forming.”

The research is published in the journal Astrophysical Letters.