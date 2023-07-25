Hundreds gather for funeral of ‘devoted’ father and ‘one-of-a-kind’ son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds gather for funeral of ‘devoted’ father and ‘one-of-a-kind’ son

By Press Association
The coffins of father and son Eoin and Dylan Fitzpatrick are carried into their funeral service (Niall Carson/PA)
A huge crowd has gathered in an Irish town for the funeral of a man and his young son who died while on holiday in Turkey.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, 35, and his 10-year-old son Dylan, from Portlaoise in Co Laois, died in a crash last Monday while on holiday in Alanya.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at St Peter and Paul’s Church on Tuesday for the funeral of “devoted” father Eoin and “treasured” student Dylan.

Mourners walk beside the hearse as the cortege travels to the funeral (Niall Carson/PA)

Members from the Portlaoise GAA community formed a guard of honour and Dylan’s classmates held flowers outside the church as the two coffins were carried in.

Family members described Eoin as a gifted sportsman who wore the town and county GAA colours with pride, and who was “the master of one-liners”.

Dylan loved to “let his imagination run wild” and was a sweet child who was “one of a kind”, mourners were told.

The parish priest said the tragedy has left their families “heartbroken and bewildered”, and the whole community “in shock and united in sympathy”.

He expressed his condolences to Mr Fitzgerald’s other son, Dylan’s older brother Cian, who had been on holiday with them in Turkey, and said Dylan’s mother Claire was “heartbroken” by the loss.

Claire described her “beautiful” son Dylan as special and witty, and said he loved “the simple things in life”.

The coffins of father and son Eoin and Dylan Fitzpatrick are carried into St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise (Niall Carson/PA)

“As my family would say, it was Dylan’s world and we were all just living in it,” she told the congregation.

“He loved to dance, he loved to colour, he loved to read, he loved to swim.

“He loved trains, his favourite movies were Matilda and Paddington 2.

“He always held my hand and I will forever hold him in my heart.

“His best friend was his daddy, whom he loved so dearly because he was, and always will be, the most amazing father to him and Cian. I hope they’re holding each other so tight wherever they are.

“I’ll end this with saying something that Dylan and I would always say to each other: I love you, I love you more, I love you most.”

Mr Fitzgerald’s sisters Ciara, Maryse and Aideen, and his friend David, also addressed the congregation.

Ciara said her nephew Dylan loved both “structure, order, routine”, such as “dependable, reliable” trains, and “free-spirited, untethered, fantastic art”.

“Dylan wasn’t a carbon copy of his dad. He didn’t like sports, certainly not team sports.

Mourners walk beside the hearse (Niall Carson/PA)

“He had a special gift, Eoin saw that, he celebrated it, he nurtured it, and that is why they had such a unique bond. It was beautiful.”

She described her brother as an “extraordinary” man, a “devoted” father, and an “exceptional” friend, who was “the king of sarcasm” and a “joy to be around”.

Maryse said the loss of “these two beautiful boys” was “shattering” for the family.

“We grieve for them, but what is grief if not love persevering?” she said.

“We grieve because we love them.

“Our hearts ache because we miss their smiles, we miss their laughter, quick wit and good humour. We miss the joy they brought into our life.

“But that joy will remain because, while it’s coloured in sadness, the light Eoin and Dylan brought into the world is undimmed by their absence from it.

“We will carry them with us in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our lives.”

Bishop Denis Nulty expressed sympathy to Cian and Claire, Mr Fitzgerald’s parents, and Dylan’s grandparents, Rita and Frank Fitzpatrick, Dylan’s maternal grandparents, Liz and Andy Dowling, and Mr Fitzgerald’s partner Suzie and her family.

Items taken up to the altar to represent Dylan’s life included a model train, a book and a painting, as art was described as the “gateway into his imagination and how he saw the world”.

Items taken up to represent Mr Fitzgerald included a hurl, as he was a “skilled” and “gifted” player, and a Manchester United jersey.

The priest said the “huge congregation”, spilling out over the grounds of the church to attend the service, showed locals’ desire to “embrace and support” the family whose hearts had been “truly broken” by the loss, and also showed the popularity of both father and son.

“The boys are deeply mourned by their utterly heartbroken families,” he said.