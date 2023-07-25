Man charged with driving offences as part of A48 St Mellons crash inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with driving offences as part of A48 St Mellons crash inquiry

By Press Association
Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people died in a road traffic accident. A man has been charged with driving offences as part of the police inquiry (PA Wire)
A 28-year-old has been charged as part of an investigation into a crash in which three people were killed.

Joel Samuel Lia, of Rumney in Cardiff, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with driving without a licence or insurance in Porthcawl on March 4.

The offences took place shortly before, but are not connected to, the fatal crash that happened at 2.03am on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff and involves the same car.

Driver Rafel Jeanne, 24, and passengers Darcy Ross, 21, and Eve Smith, 21, died in the collision while the two remaining passengers, Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were injured but survived.

St Mellons deaths
A group of people lay floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out died in a road traffic accident (Ben Birchall/PA)

The five were discovered on Monday March 6, around 46 hours after the crash happened.

The length of time taken by Gwent Police and South Wales Police to find the group, who were reported missing by family members, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The group had been on a night out to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday March 3 and had then travelled in a Volkswagen Tiguan just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl where they are said to have spent some time in one of the caravans on site.

A noise complaint was made to the park’s security lodge about the group, PA news agency understands.

St Mellons deaths
The scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out have died in a road traffic accident (Ben Birchall/PA)

The group left the site a short time later and were last seen at about 2am in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff dropping off a sixth member of their group.

According to Gwent Police, the first missing person report was made at 7.34pm on the Saturday.

The force did not issue a public missing person appeal until 11pm on Sunday.

The car was spotted just after midnight on Monday morning having veered off a slip road approaching a roundabout and come to rest in a small copse of trees, shielded from the view of other motorists, nearby houses and a busy garden centre.