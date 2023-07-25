Met Police face probe after black mother wrongly accused of bus fare evasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police face probe after black mother wrongly accused of bus fare evasion

By Press Association
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a complaint had been made (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Police treatment of a mother who was wrongly arrested for bus fare evasion in front of her tearful young son will be investigated by a watchdog.

Video footage of the woman shouting as two male Metropolitan Police officers hold her arms and handcuff her in Croydon, south London, on Friday July 21 has led to criticism.

She was arrested after being accused of failing to pay a bus fare.

Officers said she had refused to show her pass to a Transport for London (TfL) ticket inspector.

The woman was later de-arrested when it was confirmed she had paid the fare.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a complaint had been made accusing police of racially profiling the woman, who is black.

She is also alleged to have been verbally abused by an officer.

The IOPC began assessing the footage on Monday and has launched a full investigation.

IOPC director Steve Noonan said: “We know that footage of the woman’s arrest has been widely shared on social media and has caused significant community concern, with questions raised about the actions of the police officers involved.

“We have decided that an independent investigation is required to establish the full circumstances, including the actions and decisions made by the MPS officers.”

On Monday, Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “It is clear from the video that has been shared online that this incident was distressing for the woman involved and particularly for her child.

“We understand why it has prompted significant public concern and we want to be transparent about our position and the role of our officers.”

He said officers had been working with TfL ticket inspectors in Windmill Road, Croydon, and only became involved when customers without a valid ticket refused to provide personal details for a fine to be issued.

He added: “The woman involved in this incident was asked to provide her ticket as she got off the bus, but did not do so.

“She was spoken to by a TfL inspector, then by a police community support officer (PCSO), and finally by a police officer. She continued to try to walk away and did not provide her ticket for inspection.

“She was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and was handcuffed. When officers were able to take her ticket from her so that the TfL inspectors could check it, they were able to confirm it was valid.

“She was immediately de-arrested and her handcuffs were removed.

“Throughout the incident, the child was comforted by a PCSO who immediately recognised his distress.

“Anyone seeing how upset he was would be moved by this, and we regret any impact it may have on him.

“We recognise that the use of handcuffs can be a cause of concern, particularly given the context of this incident and the type of offence involved, but when a person is trying to physically leave an incident it is an option officers can consider.”

LBC reported that a bus worker called Joe accused the arrested woman of being abusive to staff and police.

He told breakfast show host Nick Ferrari: “The inspector told her to please show the pass and she started being abusive to the inspector.

“And when the police asked her to show the pass, she started abusing the police as well. She could have just shown the pass and walked away and that would have been the end of the matter.”

Footage posted online shows the woman shouting “What the hell?” and “What the f*** is going on?” while handcuffed, as two male officers hold her arms.

She repeatedly asks one of the officers to let go and says “I haven’t done anything wrong”, while a member of the public films what is happening and asks why she is being arrested.