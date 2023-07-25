Carlos Acosta wants dance centre to become inclusive global landmark

Carlos Acosta has said he wants a new dance centre in south-east London to become a landmark for people all over the world.

The former Royal Ballet star, who spearheads the prestigious Acosta Dance Foundation (ADF), has launched its new global headquarters in Royal Arsenal, Woolwich.

The 50-year-old said he aims for the Acosta Dance Centre to become a “reference in dance worldwide” which will also bridge dance and community engagement gaps.

Cuban-born Acosta told the PA news agency: “I wanted to bring the centre here, in Woolwich, (because) there is a very high population of African descendancy.

“(Some) of the dances that we’re going to be teaching is Afro-Cuban dance, Afro-Cuban beats, more popular dances that speak about Africa.

“So hopefully, one of the things that we’re doing at the centre is to benefit the community so hopefully the locals can come and get involved.”

Acosta said the aim of the centre is to create “an ecosystem” of dance because people in the community do not currently feel the space is a “place for them”.

He said: “You will have the chance to take ballet classes, to take contemporary classes, Afro-Cuban, or (more) popular ways of dancing that is ingrained in the Cuban culture.

“As we start to get known, and also the centre starts to get busy, we want to expand into all the Latin forms of dances.

“So the idea is that this becomes a reference of dance. Dance is a way of bringing people together in a social way and also to establish a community.

“I think dance is very important, the whole world would be the saddest place if dance was not in it.”

The new cultural hub has five studios which aim to bring together industry professionals and members of the community with dance-related interests in an artistic space.

Acosta added: “I think the ambition is that any other forms of dance that you (can) think of, you could come to this building and take classes.

“So we want to involve the community of Woolwich, because we’re here and we want to work with them and also we want to make sure that they really take ownership of what we’re trying to do.

“But obviously our vision is that this becomes a landmark… so that people from all over the world, they know that there is a centre in Woolwich they could come in and take classes and stay around as long as they (want) and they participate in many schemes that we’re going to deliver.”