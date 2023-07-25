Carlos Acosta wants dance centre to become inclusive global landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Carlos Acosta wants dance centre to become inclusive global landmark

By Press Association
Carlos Acosta (Ian West/PA)
Carlos Acosta (Ian West/PA)

Carlos Acosta has said he wants a new dance centre in south-east London to become a landmark for people all over the world.

The former Royal Ballet star, who spearheads the prestigious Acosta Dance Foundation (ADF), has launched its new global headquarters in Royal Arsenal, Woolwich.

The 50-year-old said he aims for the Acosta Dance Centre to become a “reference in dance worldwide” which will also bridge dance and community engagement gaps.

Cuban-born Acosta told the PA news agency: “I wanted to bring the centre here, in Woolwich, (because) there is a very high population of African descendancy.

“(Some) of the dances that we’re going to be teaching is Afro-Cuban dance, Afro-Cuban beats, more popular dances that speak about Africa.

“So hopefully, one of the things that we’re doing at the centre is to benefit the community so hopefully the locals can come and get involved.”

Acosta said the aim of the centre is to create “an ecosystem” of dance because people in the community do not currently feel the space is a “place for them”.

He said: “You will have the chance to take ballet classes, to take contemporary classes, Afro-Cuban, or (more) popular ways of dancing that is ingrained in the Cuban culture.

“As we start to get known, and also the centre starts to get busy, we want to expand into all the Latin forms of dances.

“So the idea is that this becomes a reference of dance. Dance is a way of bringing people together in a social way and also to establish a community.

“I think dance is very important, the whole world would be the saddest place if dance was not in it.”

The new cultural hub has five studios which aim to bring together industry professionals and members of the community with dance-related interests in an artistic space.

Acosta added: “I think the ambition is that any other forms of dance that you (can) think of, you could come to this building and take classes.

“So we want to involve the community of Woolwich, because we’re here and we want to work with them and also we want to make sure that they really take ownership of what we’re trying to do.

“But obviously our vision is that this becomes a landmark… so that people from all over the world, they know that there is a centre in Woolwich they could come in and take classes and stay around as long as they (want) and they participate in many schemes that we’re going to deliver.”