Just Stop Oil pair jailed over bridge protest in bid to appeal against sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil pair jailed over bridge protest in bid to appeal against sentences

By Press Association
A trial was previously told that protesters previously scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge unfurled a Just Stop Oil banner and rigged up hammocks (Essex Police/PA)
A trial was previously told that protesters previously scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge unfurled a Just Stop Oil banner and rigged up hammocks (Essex Police/PA)

Two Just Stop Oil protesters jailed after scaling a bridge on the Dartford Crossing, causing gridlock when police closed it to traffic, will seek to challenge their sentences at the Court of Appeal.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, used ropes and other climbing equipment to scale the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent.

The bridge was closed from 4am on October 17 last year to 9pm the following day, with jams as traffic was forced to use the tunnels instead, a trial at Basildon Crown Court was previously told.

In April, a jury unanimously found the pair guilty of causing a public nuisance.

Judge Shane Collery KC later sentenced Trowland at Southend Crown Court to three years in prison, while Decker was jailed for two years and seven months.

Just Stop Oil protest
Just Stop Oil protesters scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing in October last year (Essex Police/PA)

The protesters are now due to bring bids to challenge their prison sentences at the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday.

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil previously said Judge Collery was “trying to set a precedent” and “deter people” by jailing two of its activists over the Dartford Crossing protest.

Structural engineer Trowland, of Islington, north London, and private tutor Decker, of no fixed address, had denied causing a public nuisance, arguing that it was a protest.

Prosecutor Adam King previously told the trial that the protesters ascended to a point close to 200ft above the road and unfurled a “giant Just Stop Oil banner” and “rigged up hammocks and stayed there”.

He said the men came down at about 5.30pm on October 18 “with the help of police and a very tall cherry picker crane” but the bridge was not reopened to traffic until later.

Essex Police said that those affected by the traffic disruption included a “heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help”.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Lawyers for the two men previously said they did not intend to conduct further disruptive protests but Judge Collery said he saw “no signs” the defendants were “any less committed to the causes you espouse than before”.

The judge said the pair “have to be punished for the chaos you caused and to deter others from copying you”.

He added that “protest is tolerated” but that “in no society can there be a blank cheque in terms of what’s permitted”.

The appeal hearing before Lady Justice Carr, Mrs Justice Cutts and Mrs Justice Thornton is due to begin at 10.30am.