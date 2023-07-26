Minister: Response to Dublin assaults includes youth work as well as more gardai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Minister: Response to Dublin assaults includes youth work as well as more gardai

By Press Association
Roderic O’Gorman said the Government’s approach to the issue was across a ‘number of grounds’ (Niall Carson/PA)


Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Roderic O’Gorman has said “significant assaults” in parts of Dublin will cause concern to tourists and local communities – but that community work is ongoing to address anti-social behaviour.

It comes after the US Embassy in Dublin issued a warning to visiting tourists to “keep a low profile” in the wake of serious assaults in the capital, including on a US tourist and a Ukrainian actor.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street in Dublin last week while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met and apologised to actor Oleksandr Hrekov after he required stitches following an assault.

A banner has appeared across the Dublin embassy’s website on Wednesday which warns US tourists on how to be safe.

The embassy advises “all citizens to be aware of their surroundings” and warns against walking alone, especially when it is dark.

It warns against wearing or having expensive items on show and states that valuables should not be placed in outer pockets on backpacks.

It comes after calls for more gardai on Dublin’s streets to help people feel safer and limit the number of unprovoked attacks.

This week, Mr Varadkar has said this year’s target of recruiting 1,000 new members to An Garda Siochana (the Irish police), would be a challenge, but there was a need to be “tough on public order offences”.

He said people are being “attacked all the time” on Irish streets, which is “not something we can accept”.

Speaking on RTE Radio on Wednesday, Children’s Minister Mr O’Gorman said his department has brought forward “significant measures” on youth supports and that youth diversion projects are seen as “extremely successful” in diverting children who may have an initial offence away from custodial sentences and from subsequent reoffending.

“Undoubtedly there has been some very significant assaults in an area of our inner city and I’ve no doubt that causes real concern to people travelling through those parts of the city, but most importantly to the communities living there.

“That’s why my department is, for example, part of the north inner city initiative that operates to support children, support young people and support communities across the north inner city, all the way from greater investment in early years services towards supporting youth work and youth services in that area.”

He said community safety partnerships, which will replace the joint policing schemes, will also be “a much more structured way” for Gardai to engage with the community and voluntary area.

He also said the Government’s approach was across a “number of grounds”, including an increased Garda presence.

“I think there is a very strong focus on all elements of the response to these incidents.

“I think perhaps maybe some more of the media focus is probably on the Garda numbers, but government’s response is on all elements, and particularly in terms of the social supports needed to assist.”