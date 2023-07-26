Record numbers of police officers quitting forces – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record numbers of police officers quitting forces – figures

By Press Association
The rate of police officers leaving – as a proportion of the headcount at the start of the financial year – was also at a record high of 6.6%, figures show (PA)
Record numbers of police officers are quitting their jobs at forces in England and Wales, figures show.

In the year to March, 4,668 officers left after a voluntary resignation.

This is the highest number since comparable records began 16 years ago and up 32% on 3,533 in 2021/22, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office data.

The rate of police officers leaving – as a proportion of the headcount at the start of the financial year – was also at a record high of 6.6%.

Excluding transfers, 9,347 police officers left the 43 territorial forces in England and Wales in 2022/23 – again, the highest number in a financial year since comparable headcount data began in 2006/07.

(PA Graphics)
In the latest 12-month period, 224 officers were also dismissed or had their contract terminated: the highest number since 2016/17 (292) and up 23% year-on-year from 182.

The number of officers taking normal retirement was 4,003 in 2022/23 which is broadly similar to previous years. Some 376 took medical retirement – an increase on the previous two financial years – but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The departures came as the Government hailed the success of its recruitment campaign to hire tens of thousands of new officers, despite Britain’s biggest police force missing its individual target.

Provisional data published in April showed a total of 20,951 extra recruits joined police forces in the past three years, meeting a Conservative election manifesto commitment to have 20,000 additional officers in post by March 2023.

(PA Graphics)
Out of 43 forces, the Metropolitan Police was the only one to miss its individual target, falling short by about 1,000.

The latest figures confirm the target was met, but revised the official number of recruits as of March 2023 to 20,947 – four fewer than originally recorded.

As of March, there were 147,430 full-time equivalent (FTE) officers in post, which the Home Office said is the highest number since comparable records began in the year to March 2003. The total is 2.5% higher than the previous peak of 143,769 FTE police officers in March 2009.