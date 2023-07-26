Key stats from the Met Office State Of The UK Climate 2022 report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Key stats from the Met Office State Of The UK Climate 2022 report

By Press Association
The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London when temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time, on July 19 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London when temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time, on July 19 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year’s extreme heat is an example of what we can expect to see in future unless greenhouse gas emissions are controlled, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures rising beyond 40C, repeated and intense heatwaves, grassfires, summer droughts, downpours and rising sea levels will increase in frequency and severity, with 2022 seeming like a cool year compared with what it will be in 2100 if current emissions levels are not lowered.

The PA news agency looks at some of the key stats of the new Met Office State Of The UK Climate 2022 report showing how the country is becoming hotter and wetter than in the 20th century.

– 2022 was the warmest year on record in the UK, being 0.9C above the 1991-2020 average. It was also the first year when the annual mean temperature exceeded 10C.

– 40.3C, recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on July 19, was the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

Hottest days on record
Temperatures exceeding 40C will occur more frequently in future as the climate warms, scientists have said (Met Office/PA graphic)

– Winter, spring, summer and autumn in 2022 all ranked among the top 10 warmest seasons since 1884.

– All the top 10 warmest years for the UK since 1884 have all occurred in the 21st century.

– The last decade (2013-2022) was 0.3C warmer than the 1991-2020 average and 1.1C warmer than 1961-1990. It is the warmest 10-year period on record since 1659.

– Also in that decade there were 4-7% fewer days of air and ground frost than the 1991-2020 average and 15-23% fewer than 1961-1990.

– 2022 was also the warmest year since 1870 for sea surface temperature.

Global average temperature
The global average temperature has risen rapidly in recent decades (Met Office/PA graphic)

– Sea levels around the UK have risen by around 18.5cm since the 1900s, 11.4cm of which occurred in the last 30 years. The rate of sea level rise has doubled compared with the 20th century.

– A warm February meant flowers and insects emerged one-10 days earlier than the 1999-2020/21 average.

– Throughout the year, leaves stayed on trees seven-16 days longer than the 1999-2021 average because of warmer seasons either side of summer.

– Rainfall across 2022 was 94% of the 1991–2020 average.

– Five of the 10 wettest years for the UK since 1836 have occurred in the 21st century.

– Between 2013-2022, UK winters were 10% wetter than the 1991-2020 average and 25% wetter than 1961-1990.