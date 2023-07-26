Kevin Spacey: The two-time Oscar winner cleared over sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kevin Spacey: The two-time Oscar winner cleared over sex offences

By Press Association
Embargoed to 2000 Thursday August 22. Double-Oscar winner Kevin Spacey at a rehearsal before delivering the keynote speech to the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh television festival this evening.
Embargoed to 2000 Thursday August 22. Double-Oscar winner Kevin Spacey at a rehearsal before delivering the keynote speech to the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh television festival this evening.

Kevin Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood before his name made headlines for a different reason, after he was accused of multiple sex offences.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor was found not guilty of nine sex offences on four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The Hollywood star, 64, began his career on the stage before trying his hand at film and TV, with great success.

During his time on Broadway he picked up a Tony Award in 1991 for best featured actor in a play for his performance as “Uncle” Louie in Lost In Yonkers, and the best actor Olivier Award in 1999 for The Iceman Cometh.

He was first awarded the Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1996 for his role as Roger “Verbal” Kint in the mystery thriller The Usual Suspects.

A few years later he picked up the coveted best actor Oscar in 2000 for the dark drama American Beauty, when he played Lester Burnham, an advertising executive who has a midlife crisis when he becomes infatuated with his teenage daughter’s best friend, played by Mena Suvari.

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey took the best actor Oscar for American Beauty (Michael Crabtree/PA)

However, he is arguably best known for his starring role as Francis “Frank” Underwood in hit Netflix political drama series House Of Cards.

He was awarded a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and was nominated for a series of Emmys.

In 2017, following allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, streaming giant Netflix cut ties with the actor.

The sixth and final season of the show was released in 2018 without his involvement.

Spacey was also cut from Sir Ridley Scott’s thriller All The Money In The World after filming had wrapped, with Christopher Plummer having to reshoot scenes at the last minute when he was brought in to replace him.

Born in New Jersey to Kathleen and Thomas Fowler, Spacey previously described his father as a “white supremacist” and “neo-Nazi”.

During a court appearance in New York last October, the actor was asked if he has been private about his personal life during his career.

“I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic,” he said, saying rants by his father when he was young led him to hate bigotry and intolerance.

“My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi,” Spacey added.

“It meant that my siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs.”