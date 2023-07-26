Braverman loses first round of High Court fight with trafficking ‘victims’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Braverman loses first round of High Court fight with trafficking ‘victims’

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has lost the opening round of a High Court fight with two men believed to be victims of human trafficking (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has lost the opening round of a High Court fight with two men believed to be victims of human trafficking (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has lost the opening round of a High Court fight with two men believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The men, both from eastern Europe, were disqualified from being given protection and support after a Home Office official learned that they had criminal records and had been given jail sentences, a judge heard.

They argued that disqualifying people, whom Home Office officials have reasonable grounds to believe are human trafficking victims, from getting protection and support because they have criminal convictions is unfair.

Mr Justice Swift on Wednesday gave the men the go-ahead to mount a legal challenge to their disqualification decisions after considering arguments at a preliminary High Court hearing, in Court Three at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London.

Royal Courts of Justice
The Royal Courts of Justice in central London where the hearing took place (Aaron Chown/PA)

The judge also barred the Home Office from making further disqualification decisions, without taking account of the outcome of initial assessments, pending the outcome of a trial.

He ruled that the two men – one has a burglary conviction and one a robbery conviction – could not be named in media reports of the case.

Ms Braverman is fighting the men’s claim and argued that they had “little prospect” of succeeding at a trial.

“There is a strong public interest in permitting the defendant to continue to apply her policy unless and until it is determined to be unlawful, particularly where (as here) the defendant is acting in the public interest,” Cathryn McGahey KC, who led Ms Braverman’s legal team, told Mr Justice Swift, in a written case outline.

“Granting the relief sought would be wholly disproportionate. The balance of convenience, paying particular regard to the public interest, does not favour the grant of the blanket relief sought (or any interim relief).”

Lawyers representing the two men, who are from Romania and Poland, say protective measures, which include provision of safe accommodation and access to support workers, are needed to prevent victims being found by gangs and re-trafficked.

They say hundreds could be affected by the case – and called on Ms Braverman to review policy.

“Today’s decision will temporarily prevent victims of modern slavery from being driven back into the hands of the organised criminal gangs who exploited them,” solicitor Maria Thomas, who is based at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, said after Wednesday’s hearing.

“This includes British youngsters exploited by county lines gangs and victims of forced prostitution.”

Ms Thomas added: “Now that permission to apply for judicial review has been granted we call on the Secretary of State for the Home Department to review policy to protect the British public from the scourge of criminal gangs.”

A trial is expected to take place later in the year.