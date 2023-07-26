Charity wants firework-like regulations for e-bike and e-scooter batteries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity wants firework-like regulations for e-bike and e-scooter batteries

By Press Association
A report from Electrical Safety First recommends that third-party approval for batteries used by e-bikes and e-scooters is brought in (Yui Mok/PA)
The Government has been told to regulate e-bike and e-scooter batteries like fireworks by a new report.

The report, by charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) recommends that the UK introduces mandatory third-party approval for the vehicles’ batteries.

This would force manufacturers to have their batteries approved by an accredited third party, such as a test lab.

Once approved, the products would then be supplied with a certificate proving they meet safety standards.

If implemented, the UK would follow New York City’s lead, after it introduced the requirement following a series of fatal fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

It comes after a flat fire caused by an e-bike that had been left charging overnight killed a mother and two young children in Cambridge earlier this month.

The report warns that without better regulation now, e-bikes and e-scooters risk an outright ban in future.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said that a fire caused by a battery bursting into flames is “unique” and requires “special measures”.

“The huge amount of energy that is released over time when a battery bursts into flames is unlike other fires – in a matter of minutes a room can be decimated,” she said.

“This unique type of fire requires special measures to tackle the increasing problem.”

She warned that substandard e-bike and e-scooter batteries are “claiming lives”.

“Substandard versions of these products are claiming lives, our recommendations are a first-of-their-kind to look at real solutions to tackling these fires and ensuring only safe products end up in people’s homes.

“Nothing is more precious than life and we want to ensure we do all we can to keep substandard batteries off the market.”

She added that the public should buy their scooters only from a “reputable” retailer.

“Once in people’s homes they are incredibly difficult to get out. Our recommendation would help to ensure that there are stricter rules around new e-bikes, e-scooters and their batteries entering the market and to get on top of this problem once and for all,” she said.

“We would urge people to only buy their e-bike or e-scooter from a reputable retailer and to use a compatible charger with the device to reduce the risk of a ferocious fire.”