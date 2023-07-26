‘Everyone can live in unison’, says child of multi-faith household

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Everyone can live in unison’, says child of multi-faith household

By Press Association
Bea Baldwin practices Judaism along with her father Joe, while her mother Sarah is a Christian (Sarah Baldwin/PA)
A teenager raised in a multi-faith household says her upbringing shows “everyone can live in unison” if people are willing to educate themselves about different beliefs.

Bea Baldwin practices Judaism along with her father while her mother is a Christian.

The 17-year-old student, from Stratford-upon-Avon, said living in a household of two religions has given her the insight to teach people about her faith while also understanding theirs.

Bea Baldwin as a young child wearing a Santa hat and standing in front of a menorah
Bea Baldwin grew up in a multi-faith household (Sarah Baldwin/PA)

She celebrates Christian and Jewish faith holidays with her family, and has been inspired to “reduce antisemitism” after facing it “a lot in my life”.

She shared her experience after analysis of census data showed there are almost 300,000 multi-person households in England and Wales where two faiths are recorded.

Asked what living in a multi-faith household represents, Bea said: “I think it shows if you are willing to educate yourself, everyone can live in unison without issue.

“I feel the issue is when people are ignorant towards a religion or a group of people, that’s when the issues arise – not because of the religions themselves, purely just because of the lack of education and misunderstanding between the two.”

A symbol of the menorah with a Christmas tree in the backgroun
Bea Baldwin said her family give ‘equal weight’ to faith holidays (Sarah Baldwin/PA)

She said that although she is Jewish, she also follows Christian holidays, describing herself as “literally a mix”.

Asked about growing up in a multi-faith home, she said: “It definitely broadened my view, because I grew up in an area that’s predominantly Christian, and I didn’t know anyone that wasn’t Christian growing up, really.

“I definitely had a bigger insight into the world of everybody surrounding me.

“That was always intriguing because they wouldn’t understand things that I would.”

Bea said she attends a school that is “very mixed faith”, and it has been “interesting” to teach other people about her faith.

Bea Baldwin standing with her parents Sarah and Joe
Bea Baldwin said growing up in a multi-faith household has ‘broadened her view’ (Sarah Baldwin/PA)

“I have that insight into two different religions, one that is known about a lot less.

“It’s interesting teaching other people, from my perspective, my religion, but also being able to understand theirs as they’re Christian.”

Bea, who will be applying to university next year, said she wants to reduce antisemitism, having experienced it first-hand.

She said: “I quite want to go and study Jewish studies; I’m quite interested in reducing antisemitism because that’s something I’ve faced a lot in my life, so I definitely want to pursue that.”

She has also been running lessons on Judaism in her local community and at her old school, saying: “My school didn’t have the education so I did it myself.”

Bea Baldwin standing in front of a Christmas tree
Bea Baldwin has been inspired to educate people about her religion to ‘reduce antisemitism’ (Sarah Baldwin/PA)

Bea said that when she was growing up, she loved both Christmas and Hanukkah “because that’s nine days of presents, so that was always fun”.

She added that faith celebrations and festivities in her household get “equal weight”, but when Christmas and Hanukkah overlap “that can be pretty interesting”.

Her mother Sarah, 54, who married husband Joe, 56, in a civil wedding 27 years ago, said they have never “pushed” their daughter to follow one religion over the other.

Speaking about her wedding ceremony, Ms Baldwin, an architect, explained: “We had a non-religious (wedding), we had a civil wedding.

“We live both religions, we follow both holidays, which is quite nice.”

Asked about raising their daughter, Ms Baldwin said: “I think, not legally, but the normal thing is that the faith follows the mother, so technically she should be following the Christian faith.

“But we’ve never pushed one way or another and (she) made that decision at quite an early age to identify as Jewish.”