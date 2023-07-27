Drink-drive fatalities hit 12-year high

Fatalities from drink-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show.

The Department for Transport said an estimated 260 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2021.

That is up from 220 during the previous 12 months, and is the highest annual total since 2009, when there were 380 fatalities.

A further 1,610 people were seriously injured in drink-drive crashes in 2021.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “These figures are extremely worrying and demonstrate that the battle against drink-driving is far from over.

“This should be a wake-up call to both the Government and police forces about the need for effective enforcement, including increased roadside breathalysing.

“Our message to drivers is simple yet stark: drink-driving ruins lives.”

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.