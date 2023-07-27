Drink-drive fatalities hit 12-year high By Press Association July 27 2023, 11.29am Share Drink-drive fatalities hit 12-year high Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5989066/drink-drive-fatalities-hit-12-year-high/ Copy Link Fatalities from drive-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show (Philip Toscano/PA) Fatalities from drink-drive crashes on Britain’s roads have reached a 12-year high, new figures show. The Department for Transport said an estimated 260 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2021. That is up from 220 during the previous 12 months, and is the highest annual total since 2009, when there were 380 fatalities. A further 1,610 people were seriously injured in drink-drive crashes in 2021. RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “These figures are extremely worrying and demonstrate that the battle against drink-driving is far from over. “This should be a wake-up call to both the Government and police forces about the need for effective enforcement, including increased roadside breathalysing. “Our message to drivers is simple yet stark: drink-driving ruins lives.” The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml. The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.