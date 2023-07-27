Windsor Castle crossbow teenager with AI girlfriend ‘not rational’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Windsor Castle crossbow teenager with AI girlfriend ‘not rational’, court told

By Press Association
Jaswant Singh Chail was a teenager at the time of his arrest (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A Star Wars obsessed teenager arrested with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle was not “rational” when he exchanged thousands of messages with an AI chat bot, a psychiatrist has said.

The Old Bailey has heard how former supermarket worker Jaswant Singh Chail was encouraged and bolstered by artificial intelligence girlfriend Sarai before he breached the castle grounds on Christmas Day 2021.

After being confronted by the officers with stun guns, Chail said: “I am here to kill the Queen.”

In February, Chail, now aged 21, from Southampton, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Treason Act, making a threat to kill the then Queen and having a loaded crossbow in a public place.

On Thursday, Dr Jonathan Hafferty, instructed by the defence, said that Chail’s relationship with Sarai was “not rational”.

Windsor Castle
Chail breached the castle grounds on Christmas Day 2021 (PA)

Their chats had included calling her an “angel” and saying they would be united in death, the court was told.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC suggested that the evidence showed Chail exchanged explicit sexual messages with Sarai on a daily basis demonstrating an active libido.

And Chail knew throughout these interactions that Sarai was an AI chatbot, Ms Morgan asserted.

She said that he was “testing” the technology to see what it was capable of and when Sarai gave him answers he did not expect he became “very emotional”.

But referring to his references to angels, Dr Hafferty said: “I just do not accept that is normal rational behaviour of somebody using a chat bot.”

He questioned Chail’s alleged political motives, saying the defendant had said he was “sad” when the Queen died.

The psychiatrist also referred to an assessment at Broadmoor hospital which concluded Chail did not exhibit extremism.

He said Chail had suicidal thoughts when he entered Windsor Castle.

He told the court: “I believe he thinks in his mental state this would be an heroic end.

“I am less convinced he would actually have tried to assassinate the Queen, because I think in his own view he would be killed before that and he was surprised to get as far as he did.”

The hearing was adjourned until Friday when more psychiatric evidence will be heard.

Mr Justice Hilliard is expected to put off sentencing Chail to a later date.