Self-harming in women’s prisons reaches highest level on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Self-harming in women’s prisons reaches highest level on record

By Press Association
The number of self-harm incidents in women’s prisons has reached the highest level since records began (Tim Ockenden/PA)
The number of self-harm incidents in women’s prisons has reached the highest level since records began (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The number of self-harm incidents in women’s prisons has reached the highest level since records began, figures from the Ministry of Justice show.

According to the latest safety in custody statistics for England and Wales, there were 59,722 self-harm incidents in the 12-month period ending in March – an 11% increase from the previous year.

The overall figure is lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which amounted to 62,682, but the report emphasises significant differences in self-harm trends by gender, with the variations showing a substantial increase in the latest 12 months.

There were 40,934 incidents in the male estate – representing a 1% decrease – but 18,788 in the female estate, which was a 52% increase compared with the previous year.

The rate in the female estate (5,826 incidents per 1,000 prisoners) was more than 11 times higher than in the male estate (523 per 1,000), after a 5% decrease in male establishments and a 51% increase in female establishments.

The report said the “number of incidents and rate of self-harm in the female estate are now at the highest level” since records began in 2004.

However, the proportion of females self-harming in the latest 12 months was 2% lower than the previous 12 months, at 342 per 1,000 prisoners, meaning the increase was driven by a significant rise in incidents per self-harming individual.

The report also showed that in the 12 months to March, the rate of assault incidents per 1,000 prisoners increased by 7%, while the rate of serious assaults surged by 19%.

Female prisons had a significantly higher assault rate than male ones, being 63% higher, and experienced a greater increase in the latest 12 months.

However, the proportion of assaults classified as serious remained lower in female establishments at 6% compared with 12% in male establishments.

In the 12 months to June, the number of deaths in prison custody reached 313 – a 9% rise compared with the previous 12-month period when there were 288. Among the latest deaths, 88 were self-inflicted – a significant 26% increase 70 in the previous 12 months.

Campbell Robb, chief executive of social justice group Nacro, said: “This shocking data that shows that the women’s prison system is broken.

“More women in prison are self-harming, hundreds are being released homeless.

“Most women are sent to prison on short sentences for non-violent offences. This just doesn’t work, with women often being removed from their families, their children, and those that support them.

“The Government must act immediately to fix this before even more women and their families suffer.”

Shadow justice minister Ellie Reeves said: “After 13 years of Tory chaos and neglect, our prison system is on its knees.

“Labour will raise confidence in the criminal justice system to its highest levels within a decade.”

Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “It may be a cliche to say that prisons are in crisis, but the news today paints a truly appalling picture of tragedy.

“If prisons were a more visible public service, like schools or hospitals, the Government would be under huge pressure to turn them around.

“When prisons are allowed to decay to such an extent that self-harm reaches record levels, while deaths and violent incidents continue to rise, it puts strain on other public services upon which we all rely. It leads to more crime, and more problems for us to solve.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The safety of all staff and prisoners is our priority which is why we train all our front-line staff in suicide and self-harm prevention, (and) launched a new taskforce for reducing self-harm in women’s prisons while ensuring the most vulnerable prisoners have access to around-the-clock care and mental health services.

“While the rate of staff assaults has decreased, we will continue to ensure our hard-working staff are protected through our £100m security investment, delivery of X-ray body scanners, specialist prison dogs and body-worn cameras.”