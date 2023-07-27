Researchers have developed way to reprogramme bone marrow cells, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers have developed way to reprogramme bone marrow cells, study suggests

By Press Association
Researchers are developing a technique to reprogramme bone marrow cells, says a study (David Davies/PA)
Researchers are developing a technique to reprogramme bone marrow cells, says a study (David Davies/PA)

Researchers have developed a new technique which could potentially make the usual transplantation processes of finding a suitable bone marrow donor redundant.

Bone marrow transplants can be used to treat blood cell cancers and sometimes to cure certain non-cancerous blood cell disorders.

However, finding or creating appropriate donor bone marrow cells and preparing the body to receive that donation remain challenging obstacles for the therapy, experts say.

Now, Laura Breda from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, and colleagues have developed a strategy to deliver mRNA – a molecule in cells – directly into bone marrow stem cells, using a technology similar to that used in mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

In the stem cells it can edit genetic defects and help repopulate the bone marrow with healthy blood cells.

The researchers demonstrated the technique in the bone marrow of living mice and in human haematopoietic stem cells – stem cells that give rise to other blood cells – taken from four patients with sickle cell disorder.

According to the findings published in the Science journal, in the human sample the researchers were able to correct the sickle cell genetic defect.

The researchers suggest the findings offer a potential route for gene editing of bone marrow cells without the need for the usual transplantation processes.

This includes finding a suitable bone marrow donor or re-engineering a patient’s own cells outside the body before re-transplantation, and without the need for chemotherapy or radiation to prepare the bone marrow before transplantation.

The authors write: “These findings may potentially transform gene therapy in two ways.

“First, the cure of monogenic disorders, including non-malignant haematopoietic disorders (haemoglobinopathies, congenital anaemias or thrombocytopenias, and immunodeficiencies) and non-haematopoietic diseases (cystic fibrosis, metabolic disorders, and myopathies) with a simple intravenous infusion of targeted genetic medicines.

“Second, effecting cell type-specific state changes in vivo with minimal risk could allow previously impossible manipulations of physiology.

“Such delivery systems may help translate the promise of decades of concerted genetic and biomedical research to treat a wide array of human diseases.”

In a related Perspective, Samuele Ferrari and Luigi Naldini caution that there may be “a long, winding mountain road” to implementing this technique in humans, and that further pre-clinical studies will be needed to confirm its safety and effectiveness.