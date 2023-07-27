Health experts call on public to ‘trust’ artificial intelligence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health experts call on public to ‘trust’ artificial intelligence

By Press Association
AI is currently being used in a number of ways in the NHS, including aiding clinicians in reading images such as mammograms (Rui Vieira/PA)
Health experts have urged the public to “trust” artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure better outcomes for NHS patients.

They also said how the world interacts with the emerging technology will determine whether it brings benefits or risks.

It comes as a collection of studies was released by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) to demonstrate the usefulness of the technology in the health service.

The pieces of research showcased in the report were published between 2020 and 2023, and explored how AI can be used across a number of key areas.

These include the detection of heart disease through “smart stethoscopes”, and diagnosing lung cancer more accurately, with AI-powered systems reading patients’ CT scans.

The NIHR said the collection of studies is “a small but current sample of the research addressing important health challenges” and “add to the mounting body of evidence demonstrating the benefits” of AI.

Professor Mike Lewis, scientific director for innovation at the NIHR, said people are becoming more aware that AI has the “potential” to “change our lives – in both good and bad ways”.

“The noise around this issue has become increasingly loud,” he added. “But as is so often the case with new technologies, how we choose to use AI will determine whether it brings benefit or risk to our lives. And to understand that properly, we need to gather robust evidence.”

Prof Lewis said the research highlighted in the report “demonstrates the potential of AI to positively enhance our ability to treat disease and efficiently manage our vital health service”.

Other studies included in the round-up looked at the use of AI in predicting the progression of other diseases such as the bowel condition ulcerative colitis, and eye disease.

Elsewhere, AI could be used to help doctors personalise cancer care and relieve pressure on hospitals by helping paramedics predict which patients need to go to A&E.

Cabinet Meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he wants to make sure the NHS can ‘harness’ the benefits of the best technologies (James Manning/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said AI is already “having a positive impact across the NHS”.

It is currently being used in a number of departments, such as reading mammograms and helping clinicians to diagnose strokes faster.

Mr Barclay added: “I am focused on making sure we can harness the best technological tools to deliver the highest quality care for patients.”

Dr Jemma Kwint, a senior research fellow at the NIHR and author of the report, said: “We all need to be able to trust AI and ensure that it does not increase inequalities in care.

“I hope the high quality studies selected for this collection are useful examples of the evidence we need to build trust in this advancing technology.

“Further research is needed to deepen our understanding of how these tools could work in routine clinical practice, their long-term effect on patient outcomes and their overall value for money.”