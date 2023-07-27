Medieval seal mould which promised a ‘fast-track to heaven’ to go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medieval seal mould which promised a ‘fast-track to heaven’ to go on display

By Press Association
A recently discovered seal from the medieval period is to go on display at the National Trust site of Mottisfont in Hampshire (National/Trust/PA Wire)
A rare medieval seal mould which would have promised a “fast track to heaven” is going on display after being discovered in a field where it had laid undiscovered for more than 500 years.

The matrix, which is made of cast copper-alloy and dates between 1470 and 1520 was found by a metal detectorist just two miles away in the parish of Lockerley, Hampshire, which had been the site of a former medieval market.

The small carved mould, measuring just 60mm x 40mm, is likely to have been used to authenticate indulgences at nearby Mottisfont which was an important Augustinian priory and a site of pilgrimage.

A newly acquired seal, thought to be associated with Mottisfont when it was a priory, March 2022
The matrix is to go on display at Mottisfont, which is run by the National Trust, from July 29 making it the first of its kind in the UK to be reunited with its original home.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Although once quite wealthy, the priory’s finances had been badly affected when the Black death plague swept through Europe in the 1340s.

The south front of Mottisfont, near Romsey, Hampshire with the parterre garden
The south front is predominantly 18th-century (National Trust/PA Wire)

“The pope granted permission for the priory to sell pardons in return for money to support its work – the medieval equivalent of today’s fundraiser.

“Indulgences were written pardons for sinful behaviour granted by religious institutions like Mottisfont in return for a financial donation.

“They removed one year and 40 days off the purchaser’s time in purgatory after death while they waited for entrance to heaven.

“The documents were certified with a wax impression created by the carving on the seal matrix when pressed into hot coloured wax.”

The seal matrix is inscribed in Latin with ‘sigillu[m] officii prioris p[ri]oretas sce trinitat[is] de Motesfont’, which means Seal of the Official of the Prior of the Priory of Mottisfont.

It features a carved depiction of the trinity and a figure of a praying cleric, probably Mottisfont’s prior or another member of the community.

George Roberts, curator at the National Trust, said: “Although the seal matrix dates from late in the priory’s history it reflects the role the site would have played in medieval people’s lives since its foundation in the early 1200s.

“Pilgrims travelling between the great cathedrals at Salisbury and Winchester are likely to have passed Mottisfont and may well have stayed and worshipped with the community there.

Sale of indulgences, 1517
Sale of indulgences, 1517 – In the picture, from left to right, the money collector, the seal maker, who made the seals for the indulgences and the cardinal (SZ Photo/National Trust/PA Wire)

“All this was done to help secure a place in heaven after their death. However, before they could reach heaven, they believed they would need to spend time in purgatory to be purified.

“By being able to sell indulgences, Mottisfont Priory could offer people a reduction in their time in purgatory – in effect, fast-tracking them to heaven. This of course came with a price, which was then used to support the priory’s finances.”