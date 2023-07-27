Connected cars can identify dangerous roads before crashes happen, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connected cars can identify dangerous roads before crashes happen, study finds

By Press Association
Vehicles connected to the internet can be used to predict where crashes might happen, according to a new report.

Research for the RAC Foundation said that data generated about manoeuvres such as harsh braking can be used to locate dangerous stretches of road before an accident occurs.

This would allow highway engineers to consider potential issues such as speed limits, hidden junctions, queuing traffic, or damaged road surfaces.

The study was produced by Andy Graham, of White Willow Consulting, who warned that the opportunity to benefit from this information risks being missed unless the issue of who pays for the data is addressed.

Department for Transport figures show an estimated 1,695 people were killed on Britain’s roads in 2022.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “The road safety world has long wanted to know more about the cause and locations of the near-misses which could point to places where a serious crash is just waiting to happen, in time to do something about it.

“Connected vehicles can change that. They are routinely generating data, access to which could identify those sites where drivers, and indeed cyclists, might be forced to brake harshly or steer violently because the road layout is throwing up unexpected and dangerous situations.

“When this pattern of behaviour is seen repeatedly at certain locations it means highways authorities can check whether they need to change road layouts or manage risk before someone gets hurt.

“The possibilities thrown up by connected vehicles go far beyond road safety, but, while many individual local authorities are exploring options, it must be for government to take the lead nationally if we are ever to move beyond showcase pathfinder projects to widespread, or universal, application.”

Mr Graham said: “Services that improve road safety or reduce emissions deliver a societal benefit that is hard to recoup from a direct charge to drivers.

“This isn’t just about a plea for funding. It is about the way funding could move away from a myriad of trials toward connected vehicle data becoming a routine, integral part of improved highway management.”

The report defines connected vehicles as those which can “generate, transmit and receive/process data”.

Connections are usually made over mobile data networks.