Earth reaches inaugural Global Plastic Overshoot Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Earth reaches inaugural Global Plastic Overshoot Day

By Press Association
The Earth has reached Global Earth Overshoot Day (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The Earth has reached Global Earth Overshoot Day (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The world has hit Global Plastic Overshoot Day five months before the end of the year in what is the first time the landmark date has been announced internationally.

Friday marks the date when the amount of plastic produced worldwide surpasses all combined international efforts to manage it effectively.

It comes days before Earth Overshoot Day, which occurs when humanity’s demand on nature exceeds the planet’s biocapacity and is set to fall on August 2 this year.

The first international day focusing on plastic aims to raise awareness of its growing impact on the environment.

Plastic production has increased 20 times more rapidly than recycling capacity over the last decade, according to Switzerland-based research consultancy Earth Action.

Its researchers found that prior to July 28, plastic waste has been well-managed this year, meaning it is collected and then either recycled, incinerated or deposited in a sanitary landfill.

But, with global production of short-life plastic expected to reach 159 million tonnes in 2023, the international capacity for managing plastics without leakage will no longer meet demand for the rest of the year, they found.

This suggests 43% of all plastic waste is projected to be mismanaged at the end of its life – equivalent to more than 68.5 million tonnes of short-life plastics polluting the environment this year alone.

This includes 420,000 tonnes of chemical additives released into waterways.

The report also highlights that the plastic waste crisis disproportionately impacts the countries in the Global South.

Bangladesh, Ecuador, India and South Africa are among those that Earth Action defines as “waste sponges”, which means they have a low consumption of plastic yet a high level of plastic pollution through imports.

Researchers said the “waste sponge” countries collectively account for 66.86 days out of the total 157 days of plastic overshoot projected to occur in 2023.

Earth Action is now urging all governments, corporations and individuals to take decisive actions that align the amount of waste introduced to the market with existing waste management capacities.

Julien Boucher, founder and chief executive of Earth Action, said: “Today should be a pivotal moment in the global plastic waste crisis. We all have a crucial role to play in this crisis.

“Now what is required is extensive and ambitious interventions from global governments and corporations, who can lead the change towards sustainable production practices.

“Without this, the Plastic Overshoot Day date will only be brought forward every year. If we can measure and report our carbon footprints, why can’t we do the same for plastic?”

John Duncan, global initiative lead at the World Wide Fund for Nature, said: “We cannot simply keep producing plastic, much of it unnecessary, without addressing the significant costs that the plastic pollution crisis imposes on the planet.

“For too long, the inequalities inherent in the current plastics system have kept the plastic pollution problem out of sight and out of mind for many, with the social, economic and ecological burden being borne by lower-income countries and poorer communities.

“While improving global waste management capabilities will help, we need to focus our efforts on upstream reduction and design of the system, which is where the biggest opportunities lie.”

Professor Terry Collins, Teresa Heinz professor and director of the Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University, said: “We are currently living unrealistic, toxic, over-plasticised lives.

“When mismanaged and released to the environment, the persistent materials and harmful chemicals from plastics can injure the health of humans and all living things all the way to lethality.

“We are damaging not just living generations, but future generations as well.”