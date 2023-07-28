What the papers say – July 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 28

By Press Association
Sir Mick Jagger appears on several of the nation’s front pages (PA)
Environmental, banking and political issues vie for attention as no single story dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

A warning from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres that “the era of global boiling has arrived” as July is on track to be the world’s hottest month on record leads The Guardian, which says the prospect is “terrifying”.

The i opts for the same story over a picture of wildfires.

There is another dramatic picture on the front of the Daily Mirror with children playing on a pile of old clothes on the coast in Ghana, showing what the paper calls “the real cost of our throwaway fashion”.

The Daily Telegraph also opts for an environmental story with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair warning that the British public cannot be asked to carry the “huge burden” of moving towards net zero.

A wildfire picture under the headline “Global Boiling” also makes the front of the Metro, but it leads on the resignation of Coutts bank chief executive Peter Flavell in the turmoil following its “de-banking” of Nigel Farage.

The same story leads the Financial Times, which says he resigned after “accepting blame for Farage furore”.

The Times turns its attention to immigrants as it reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman has bought marquees to house up to 2,000 people on disused military sites.

The Duke of Sussex is on the front page of the Daily Mail – alongside a picture of Sir Mick Jagger at his “wild 80th birthday bash” – which says part of his phone-hacking claim against News Group has been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Sir Mick also features on the front of the Daily Express, which says Labour are considering a change of heart on the pension triple lock.

The Daily Star concentrates on huge gas profits and asks how bosses can sleep at night.