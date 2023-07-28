Bus driver jailed after pensioner pulled under wheels when refused entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bus driver jailed after pensioner pulled under wheels when refused entry

By Press Association
Joan Scott needed to have both legs amputated after becoming trapped under a bus (Northumbria Police/PA)
Joan Scott needed to have both legs amputated after becoming trapped under a bus (Northumbria Police/PA)

Relatives of a pensioner who had a double leg amputation after she was trapped under a bus have urged people to show more compassion for the elderly after the driver was jailed.

Joan Scott, then 83, was trying to get on a double-decker in Wallsend, North Tyneside, in September 2021 when the driver, Scott Cliff, closed the doors and pulled away.

He did not know that her walking stick was trapped in the bus door, which caused her to be dragged under the tyres, resulting in catastrophic injuries to her legs.

One had to be amputated at the scene and the other in hospital.

Jailed bus driver Scott Cliff
Bus driver Scott Cliff, 49, has been jailed for causing the injuries to Mrs Scott (Northumbria Police/PA)

Newcastle Crown Court heard Cliff mistakenly believed the grandmother-of-three had previously tried to ride the bus without a bus pass, which is why he closed the doors on her.

Northumbria Police said Cliff, 49, from Lindisfarne Road in Hebburn, South Tyneside, was jailed for 27 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The plea was on the basis that he did not realise Mrs Scott’s walking stick was in the bus doors when he pulled away, and he would not have done so had he seen it.

After the hearing on Thursday, Mrs Scott’s devastated family urged drivers to be more considerate, or face the consequences.

Joan Scott’s walking stick got caught in the bus doors (Northumbria Police/PA)

Her son Brian said: “I feel that the driver of the bus has, on that day, taken my mother – taken the head of my family – in such a shocking way.

“She is trapped in a broken body caused single-handedly by the actions of one person.

“Mr Cliff held a position to help and protect the vulnerable by providing a place of safety on the bus.

“But he didn’t do that for my mother and that kills me.

“This was so avoidable had Mr Cliff shown more compassion and consideration to my mother.

“He has destroyed our family – and hope this horrendous incident makes other drivers of all vehicles sit up and take note.”

Her grandson Jack said: “My grandma is no longer herself in any way, shape or form.”

Granddaughter Sarah added: “The bus driver didn’t even give her the chance to present the bus pass she had with her, all because he thought he recognised her as not previously paying a fare or having a bus pass she had with her.

“He decided to deny her entry on the bus and chose to close the doors in her face.

“How could someone do that? She is in her 80s, and she meant no harm.”

After the hearing, Pc Catherine Lloyd, who led the investigation, said: “There is no doubt that Cliff’s actions have destroyed more than one life forever, and it should act as a harrowing reminder to everyone as to what can happen if you are behind the wheel of a vehicle and act carelessly, dangerously or without due consideration to others.”