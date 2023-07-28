Defunct British-built satellite Aeolus ready for deliberate crash into ocean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defunct British-built satellite Aeolus ready for deliberate crash into ocean

By Press Association
Artist’s impression of the Aeolus satellite (ESA/ATG medialab)
A British-built satellite is due to deliberately crash into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday in a first-of-its-kind mission.

Aeolus, which has provided valuable data to weather centres across Europe since 2018, is being manoeuvred by mission controllers at the European Space Agency (ESA) towards its final resting place.

It is the first time a dead satellite is being guided to perform an assisted crash on Earth – manoeuvres such as this are usually done on rocket components.

Under normal circumstances, Aeolus would naturally fall back to Earth, burning up in the planet’s atmosphere after reaching an altitude of around 50 miles.

But simulations by the ESA suggest some debris might survive the burn, although the risk of causing any damage is small.

So the space agency decided to use what little fuel remains onboard to steer Aeolus back to Earth.

The ESA also intends to gather data for future satellite re-entries while setting a precedent for nations and organisations to follow suit.

Angus Stewart, head of space surveillance and tracking at the UK Space Agency (UKSA), said: “Aeolus is a great example of the power of space to benefit us on Earth, with the UK-built spacecraft providing valuable data to leading weather centres across Europe since 2018, significantly improving global forecasts.

“But with more than 8,000 operational satellites and more than 30,000 pieces of trackable debris, the ability to operate safely in space is growing increasingly challenging.

“We must protect the environment in which satellites operate and keep space open for future generations, and it’s great to see ESA carrying out this assisted re-entry – the first of its kind.”

The 1,360kg Aeolus spacecraft was built by Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage and is the first satellite mission to acquire profiles of Earth’s wind on a global scale.

Aeolus was slated to last three years, but it outlasted its mission by nearly two years.

The spacecraft has been falling from its operational altitude since June 19 and performed its first major re-entry manoeuvre on July 24.

It is currently orbiting around 75 miles above the Earth.

Chilbolton Observatory, which is part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council and provides data to the UKSA’s Space Surveillance and Tracking team, has been tasked with tracking the mission and providing the observations to the ESA.

Mr Stewart said: “The UK Space Agency operates the UK’s re-entry warning service and has tasked our UK sensors to observe the re-entry.

“If observations are obtained, these will be provided to ESA and the Inter-Agency Space Debris Co-ordination Committee to support the re-entry analysis.”