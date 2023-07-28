Twiglet the stolen dachshund reunited with ‘happy’ owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twiglet the stolen dachshund reunited with ‘happy’ owner

By Press Association
Twiglet was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden (Essex Police/PA)

Twiglet the miniature dachshund, who was stolen by a masked man after a burglary, is safe and well and has been reunited with her owner.

Essex Police launched a missing hound appeal after an intruder took the 16-month-old dog from her home in Catmere End in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Wednesday at about 3pm.

Police said that Twiglet was “reunited with her happy owner” on Thursday thanks to a member of the public who got in touch after spotting the appeal.

Dog stolen in Saffron Walden
Sixteen-month-old Twiglet has bee returned (Essex Police/PA)

The spokesman said:  “Twiglet’s owner is grateful to the public for all their support and sharing the appeal which was seen by a member of the public who was able to reunite Twiglet with its owner.

“They are truly grateful and happy that their dog is safely back with them, unharmed.”

They said they were continuing the investigation and no  arrests have been made.

CCTV images had caught  the moment the intruder, who was wearing a black face mask and grey high-vis jacket, made off with the animal.

He had smashed a patio door.

Burglar alarms sounded and the dog began barking and panicking.

The intruder appeared to grab her and wrestled the crying dog to the ground before picking her up and making off with her.

At one point he appeared to clamp her jaws shut to stop her barking.