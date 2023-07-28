Six teenagers deny murdering stab victim, 14 By Press Association July 28 2023, 12.12pm Share Six teenagers deny murdering stab victim, 14 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5993719/six-teenagers-deny-murdering-stab-victim-14/ Copy Link Gordon Gault, 14, who was allegedly murdered in Newcastle last year (Northumbria Police/PA) Six youths have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed. Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November. An 18-year-old, four 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court where they each denied murdering the boy on November 15. They all denied a separate offence of wounding with intent, said to have been on a different youth, six days before the murder. They will stand trial on November 14 and the defendants were remanded to secure or local authority accommodation.