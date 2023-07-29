Boy released on bail after girl dies in motorbike hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy released on bail after girl dies in motorbike hit-and-run

By Press Association
Police are still investigating the collision which left a seven-year-old girl dead (Phil Barnett/AP)
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a seven-year-old died following a motorbike collision has been released on bail “with strict conditions”, police said.

Katniss Seleznev was killed in the crash in Walsall just after 7pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

The girl was found with critical injuries and was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but later died.

Officers said they have found two abandoned motorbikes which will now be forensically examined.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our work to establish the facts around this tragic incident is continuing.

“We have recovered two motorbikes and they will now be forensically examined as part of those extensive inquiries.

“And at this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katniss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.”

Flowers, balloons and stuffed toys were left at the scene of the crash on Friday.

Dozens of bunches of brightly-coloured bouquets paid tribute to the girl, with one reading: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

Walsall collision
Flowers were left at the scene of the crash as a tribute to the young girl who died (Phil Barnett/PA)

Another said: “Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

A steady stream of emotional people had been visiting the scene to add their own tributes and comfort each other.

In a Facebook post, her mother said that her “heart is bleeding”, adding: “God took her away too young and fragile.

“I don’t have strength and I don’t want to say goodbye to you, my star.

“How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching.”

Mr Hughes said: “I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information, it is truly appreciated.

“We would ask again that anyone who was at the scene does still come forward, as what they know may be valuable to our ongoing investigation.”