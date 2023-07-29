‘Loving’ and ‘funny’ teenager killed in double Ormskirk stabbing named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Loving’ and ‘funny’ teenager killed in double Ormskirk stabbing named by police

By Press Association
Matthew Daulby, 19, who died in hospital after a double stabbing in Ormskirk (Handout/PA)
A “compassionate, loving and funny” teenager who died after a double stabbing in Lancashire has been named by police.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was stabbed in Ormskirk just after midnight on Saturday and died in hospital, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Another 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.

Mr Daulby’s loved ones paid tribute to him in a statement released on Saturday night.

They said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

A photograph showing the smiling teenager was released by his family.

Officers were called to Railway Road at 12.05am to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Mr Daulby was found nearby with stab wounds.

A post-mortem examination to establish a cause of death will take place in due course.

Two 19-year-old men, from Liverpool and Melling, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.

The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

A “significant area” within the town centre was cordoned off to allow police to investigate.

The force is urging anyone with relevant information, CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Fallows, from the force’s major investigation team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and there are a number of individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.

“Although we are looking into what led to the altercation in Railway Road, this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“You will see a number of officers carrying out enquiries in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anybody with information pertinent to this investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after.

“You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation.”