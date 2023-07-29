Three arrested on suspicion of murder after missing man ‘fell into river’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three arrested on suspicion of murder after missing man ‘fell into river’

By Press Association
Police cordons remain in place along the river and further and searches are likely, the force added (PA)
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigate whether a missing man was involved in an “altercation” before falling into a river in Hereford.

A man called West Mercia Police at 12.05am on Saturday and said his friend, a man in his 20s, had fallen down the embankment into the River Wye near to Victoria Bridge.

The force said officers and a police helicopter were sent straight to the area to search for the missing man, helped by Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His loved ones have now been informed that police believe he was “involved in an altercation prior to the incident”, as officers appealed for information about an incident in Hereford city centre “late last night”.

Police cordons remain in place along the river and further and searches are likely, the force added.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “Teams have continued to search the river today but unfortunately have so far been unable to find the missing man.

“Our inquiries are still in the initial stages, however, following new information that the missing man was involved in an altercation, we have now arrested three men on suspicion of murder.

“They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to the time the man is believed to have entered the river.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our inquiries, we urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident.”

Any witnesses who may have seen an altercation in Hereford city centre late on Friday night are asked to please contact Mercia Police quoting incident 5i of July 29, 2023.