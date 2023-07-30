Search for ‘fisherman swept from rocks’ is called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for ‘fisherman swept from rocks’ is called off

By Press Association
A Coastguard boat takes part in the search for the missing fisherman (@liamjsmithy/PA)
The search for a fisherman who was reportedly swept from rocks into the sea off Anglesey, North Wales has been stood down.

The incident in Trearddur Bay was reported at 7.05pm on Saturday and HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response.

It said an “extensive operation, including HM Coastguard rope team members going into the water, was conducted in rough sea conditions and strong winds but no one was found”.

Sea search for missing person
A Coastguard helicopter taking part in the search for the fisherman believed to have been swept from the rocks (@liamjsmithy/PA)

An HM Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay were involved in the search, which was resumed on Sunday morning at first light before it was called off shortly before 4pm.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Cemaes, Holyhead, Moelfre, Penmon and Rhosneigr were also involved, while North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were alerted.

Andy Hodgson, a helmsman and spokesperson for Trearddur Bay lifeboat station, told the PA news agency: “We were searching from 7.05pm last night to midnight and then again from first light this morning through to late afternoon.

“We were told there was somebody fishing, a friend of theirs had called the Coastguard to say their colleague, friend had been washed of the rocks.”

He said it was a man who was swept into the sea.

“It was quite heavy weather, strong wind and a large swell,” he said.

It comes after North Wales Police on Saturday said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.

The force had urged members of the public to avoid the area.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said it is unlikely the search will resume, unless new information comes in.