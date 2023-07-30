Knitted and crocheted Harry Potter characters add magic touch to Shropshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Knitted and crocheted Harry Potter characters add magic touch to Shropshire town

By Press Association
A town in Shropshire has received a magical transformation (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)
A town in Shropshire has been given a magical transformation after knitted and crocheted characters from the Harry Potter series were used to decorate trees, benches and postboxes.

The Ellesmere Yarn Bombers have been decorating Ellesmere with their crafted creations since 2018, with Harry Potter chosen as the theme for this year’s summer yarnbomb, a concept which sees colourful knitted and crocheted yarn adorn streets.

Knitted character
Dumbledore was made by the group (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

Alison Utting, who is one of the organisers of the group, told the PA news agency that the idea behind the theme came from a member who wanted holidaymakers coming to the town during the summer holidays, or those living there, to find “joy” from them.

“After the suggestion, ideas started flying,” Ms Utting, 56, said.

Owl looking at people
An owl looking over those living in Ellesmere (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

“We’ve got some really talented crafters in the group and many were getting really involved saying, ‘we can do Dobby, we can do Harry Potter’.

“Others where like ‘who is that?’ But everyone has really got on board.”

Little man made from yarn on a tree
Hagrid gracing a tree in Ellesmere (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

A 15-strong team – a mix of different genders and ages – made knitted and crocheted versions of Hagrid, Harry Potter and Dobby, a platform nine and three quarters sign for a bench and a mini-Slytherin outfit to grace a tree.

Black and white sign on a bench
A platform nine and three-quarters creation made by the group (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

July 31 marks Harry Potter’s birthday and Ms Utting said that one of the reasons people still love the Harry Potter books is because author JK Rowling was a pioneer of “bringing people into the foreground who would usually be seen as background characters”.

“(Ron Weasley), the red-headed boy with the freckles who’s a bit clumsy and has hand-knitted jumpers, and (Hermione Granger), the nerdy girl in class, become heroes,” she said.

“She’s a very gifted writer and the books lend themselves to children’s imaginations.

“My daughter’s a Slytherin and she passionately supports Slytherin – she’s even got a Slytherin glasses case.”

Little clothing items on a tree
Slytherin display made for a tree in Ellesmere (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

Ms Utting said some in the group made the more elaborate work, while others may have made a few squares for a blanket, but “everyone plays a role” and the projects serve to unite the team and keep them “laughing together”.

The inspiration for the work came from patterns online, as well as “from each other”, as the creatives often swap ideas and tips.

Ms Utting added that it was “nice” to see how the group has grown since its inception.

She said it drew inspiration from the death of one of her friends Hannah in 2017, who helped to set up the group.

Owl on postbox
A Harry Potter inspired postbox topper (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

The work has garnered fans across the globe.

“We’ve had people commenting from Australia and in America because people have been sharing pictures of them online,” she said.

“Bringing joy has always been our absolute aim – if somebody walks past and they make people smile, then we’ve achieved what we’ve wanted to achieve.”

Decorated tree
One of the group’s creations (Ellesmere Yarn Bombers/PA)

“And when you put them up and drive through the town and you see people having their photos taken by them, it’s amazing, as we’re all fiercely proud of our town and hope the yarnbombing draws more people to Ellesmere.”

The crafted creations are to stay up until September and the group has set up a Crowdfunder to raise money for future yarnbombs, which can be accessed here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/ellesmere-yarn-bombing