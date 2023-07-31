Approving Rosebank oil and gas field would be ‘death sentence’ say activists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approving Rosebank oil and gas field would be ‘death sentence’ say activists

By Press Association
The group of climate activists got together again after meeting at Cop26 in Glasgow (Lucy North/PA)
Approving the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Atlantic would be a “death sentence”, climate activists have said.

Regulators are considering granting the Norwegian company Equinor permission to begin exploiting one of the largest reserves of fossil fuels in the region.

It would see up to 500 million barrels of oil pulled out over its lifetime with many scientists and campaigners voicing their opposition to the project in recent weeks.

Speaking at the Southbank Centre’s Planet Summer festival, the group of young activists that included Greta Thunberg and Mya-Rose Craig, said development of the oil field would exacerbate the destructive effects of climate change such as heatwaves and wildfires experienced in many parts of the world this summer.

Climate activist Tori Tsui said: “There are fires raging across the world, this is the hottest summer ever recorded.

“All the while our energy security and net zero Minister Grant Shapps says that we need to max out our oil and gas reserves. It is a death sentence.”

The Government and Offshore Energies UK, which represents UK oil and gas companies, have said extracting fossil fuels in the North Atlantic and North Sea is more environmentally friendly than buying it from other countries because it would save emissions on shipping.

Climate change minister Graham Stuart has repeatedly expressed his support for continuing to exploit the North Sea’s “declining basin” in preference to buying oil and gas from other countries.

Critics, including shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband, said up to 80% of Rosebank’s oil would not be sold to the UK.

The North Sea Transition Authority has this month delayed its decision on whether to approve Rosebank, reportedly because of concerns that its operations emissions may not be compatible with the Government’s net zero target.

On Friday, the group of activists protested outside the office of Mr Shapps, urging ministers to block its development.

Ms Thunberg, who attended the demonstration, told a packed-out audience in the Royal Festival Hall it was her 258th week of protesting.

When asked how to make sure phasing out fossil fuels is on the agenda at the upcoming climate change conference Cop28, she said: “Raise our voices. I mean, that’s all we can do.

“We’re not the ones in power. The ones in the world with the most powerful voices, with the most resources, are the ones who are destroying the world.”

Ati Viviam Villafaña, from the Arhuaco people of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in northern Colombia, said that if we put all our hopes in stopping climate change at Cop28 we are “wasting our time”.

The UK Government, two years after hosting the UN climate conference in Glasgow, has begun reviewing its environmental policies after the narrow Conservative by-election win in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) was considered a deciding factor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for changing his policies on the basis of recent headlines after reading headlines about Ulez being an electoral asset for the Conservatives.

Ms Craig, who has been an activist since she was 11 and founded a charity at 13, said she has been writing to Jacob Rees-Mogg, her local MP, about environmental issues.

She told the Southbank audience: “I’ve been writing letters to him. I think he must hate me. I’ll say, I saw you voted about this, we’re not happy about it.

“Because I think we need to remind our Government that this is an issue that is make or break for a lot of people.”

The hour-and-a-half talk finished with the group unveiling the same pink StopRosebank banner shown at their central London protest on Friday.