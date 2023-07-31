Man dies after shooting in Tottenham By Press Association July 31 2023, 8.36am Share Man dies after shooting in Tottenham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5999977/man-dies-after-shooting-in-tottenham/ Copy Link Police say that they believe they know the identity of the victim (Peter Byrne/PA) A man in his 30s has died after being shot in north London. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said. No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched. Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.