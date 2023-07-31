Just Stop Oil protesters deny trespassing on Lord’s during Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil protesters deny trespassing on Lord’s during Ashes Test

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters Jacob Bourne, centre, and Judit Murray, right (PA)
Just Stop Oil protesters Jacob Bourne, centre, and Judit Murray, right (PA)

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have denied invading Lord’s cricket ground to throw orange powder during the second Ashes Test.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 27, are accused of running onto the pitch to disrupt the match between England and Australia on June 28.

They all pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to aggravated trespass having been accused of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by Just Stop Oil protesters during day one of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s
Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by Just Stop Oil protesters during day one of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s (PA)

According to the charges, having allegedly trespassed on the venue, they entered a “redistricted pitch area” and interrupted the match “by throwing orange powder on the pitch” with the intention of “obstructing or disrupting that activity”.

The protesters dispute trespassing on the basis they wish to hear proof the property is private, the court heard.

They also believe it is possible for a person to enter a field of play without a match being disrupted, Hussain Hassan, defending, said.

Mr Hassan also challenged prosecutors to prove the match was lawful.

Murray, of Plough Road, West Ewell, Surrey, Knorr, of Green Street, Oxford, and Bourne, of Moorland Road, Hyde Park, Leeds, were granted bail and will face trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

Their bail condition is not to enter the grounds of a sporting event.

Also in court was JSO climate activist Rachel Mann, 64, who was banned from London for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to the Bank of England in a separate incident on Halloween last year.

Mann, who caused £6,890 worth of damage by spraying the words “Just Stop Oil” in orange paint on the building’s wall, was also made to pay £1,000 in compensation and a £114 legal fee.

She told the court: “I didn’t do what I did lightly, I did it because I was desperate, and I’m still desperate now.”

Austen Espeut, 75, of Chippenham in Wiltshire, denied causing £5,543.80 of criminal damage in relation to the same incident.

He will stand trial at Inner London Crown Court on August 29.

JSO is calling for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK.