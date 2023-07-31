How to make the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot burger

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with popular YouTube channel, Sorted Food, to create the first Earthshot Burger.

The veggie burger was created with Earthshot Prize-winning products, and a video posted on YouTube shows William handing out meals from a food van in central London with the Sorted Food chefs.

The Prince of Wales has teamed up with YouTube channel Sorted Food (Kensington Palace/Sorted Food/PA)

The burger, filled with vegetables, spices, pickles and finished with a minty vegan mayonnaise, was developed by the sustainable packaging start-up Notpla (winner of the Build A Waste-Free World category), environmentally-friendly stove company Mukuru Clean Stoves (winner of the Clean Our Air category), and Kheyti’s Greenhouse-in-a-box, winner of the Protect and Restore Nature category.

The collaboration is part of The Earthshot Prize’s new partnership with YouTube, to encourage users to create more content around climate change.

Here’s how you can make your own at home…

The Earthshot Burger

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the pickle:

1 cucumber, 2mm slices

1 mouli, peeled and cut into 2mm slices

200ml white wine vinegar

75g caster sugar

1tsp chilli flakes

1tbsp coriander seeds

½tbsp fennel seeds

1tsp mild chilli powder

1tbsp ground coriander seed

1tsp garam masala

For the burger mix:

6tbsp vegetable oil

2tsp cumin seeds

1tsp mustard seeds, brown

1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

40g ginger, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely sliced

1tsp turmeric

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

200g white cabbage, shredded

200g cauliflower, finely chopped

100g green beans, finely sliced

500g white potato, steamed and cooled

30g coriander leaves, chopped

For the sauce:

200g vegan mayonnaise

60g coriander

20g mint, leaves only

20g ginger, peeled

To serve:

4 burger buns, sliced and toasted

Method:

For the pickle:

1. Place the sliced cucumber, mouli and one tablespoon of salt in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

2. Add 400 millilitres of water, vinegar, sugar and spices to a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over a high heat. Once simmering, remove the pan from the stove.

3. After 30 minutes, tip the salted cucumber and mouli into a colander and rinse under cold running water then add them to the warm pickle liquid. Stir well and allow to cool.

For the burger mix:

4. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and fry for two minutes until fragrant and starting to pop.

5. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and chillies, along with a pinch of salt and continue to fry, stirring occasionally for five to seven minutes until the onion is starting to colour.

6. Tip in the spices and stir to combine.

7. Tip in the sliced pepper and continue to cook for five minutes until the pepper softens and releases its liquid.

8. Add in the cabbage, cauliflower and green beans, stir everything together and cover the pan with a lid. Allow the vegetables to soften for five minutes.

9. Coarsely mash the potatoes in a bowl and then add them, along with the coriander to the pan. Stir everything together and taste and adjust the seasoning. You are looking for a thick mashed potato texture.

10. Remove the pan from the stove.

For the sauce:

11. Add the mayonnaise, herbs, ginger and a generous pinch of salt to the jug of a blender and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

To serve:

12. Divide the mashed potato and vegetable filling between the toasted buns. Top each with a couple of pinches of pickled vegetables and finish with the herb sauce.