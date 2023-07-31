How to make the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot burger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to make the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot burger

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales has been handing out veggie Earthshot burgers in central London (Kensington Palace/Sorted Food/PA)
The Prince of Wales has teamed up with popular YouTube channel, Sorted Food, to create the first Earthshot Burger.

The veggie burger was created with Earthshot Prize-winning products, and a video posted on YouTube shows William handing out meals from a food van in central London with the Sorted Food chefs.

Prince of Wales with Sorted Food chefs
The burger, filled with vegetables, spices, pickles and finished with a minty vegan mayonnaise, was developed by the sustainable packaging start-up Notpla (winner of the Build A Waste-Free World category), environmentally-friendly stove company Mukuru Clean Stoves (winner of the Clean Our Air category), and Kheyti’s Greenhouse-in-a-box, winner of the Protect and Restore Nature category.

The collaboration is part of The Earthshot Prize’s new partnership with YouTube, to encourage users to create more content around climate change.

Here’s how you can make your own at home…

Prince of Wales handing out the Earthshot burger
The Earthshot Burger

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

For the pickle:
1 cucumber, 2mm slices
1 mouli, peeled and cut into 2mm slices
200ml white wine vinegar
75g caster sugar
1tsp chilli flakes
1tbsp coriander seeds
½tbsp fennel seeds
1tsp mild chilli powder
1tbsp ground coriander seed
1tsp garam masala

For the burger mix:
6tbsp vegetable oil
2tsp cumin seeds
1tsp mustard seeds, brown
1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped
6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
40g ginger, finely chopped
2 green chillies, finely sliced
1tsp turmeric
1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
200g white cabbage, shredded
200g cauliflower, finely chopped
100g green beans, finely sliced
500g white potato, steamed and cooled
30g coriander leaves, chopped

For the sauce:
200g vegan mayonnaise
60g coriander
20g mint, leaves only
20g ginger, peeled

To serve:
4 burger buns, sliced and toasted

Earthshot Burger
Method:

For the pickle:

1. Place the sliced cucumber, mouli and one tablespoon of salt in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

2. Add 400 millilitres of water, vinegar, sugar and spices to a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over a high heat. Once simmering, remove the pan from the stove.

3. After 30 minutes, tip the salted cucumber and mouli into a colander and rinse under cold running water then add them to the warm pickle liquid. Stir well and allow to cool.

For the burger mix:

4. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and fry for two minutes until fragrant and starting to pop.

5. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and chillies, along with a pinch of salt and continue to fry, stirring occasionally for five to seven minutes until the onion is starting to colour.

6. Tip in the spices and stir to combine.

7. Tip in the sliced pepper and continue to cook for five minutes until the pepper softens and releases its liquid.

8. Add in the cabbage, cauliflower and green beans, stir everything together and cover the pan with a lid. Allow the vegetables to soften for five minutes.

9. Coarsely mash the potatoes in a bowl and then add them, along with the coriander to the pan. Stir everything together and taste and adjust the seasoning. You are looking for a thick mashed potato texture.

10. Remove the pan from the stove.

For the sauce:

11. Add the mayonnaise, herbs, ginger and a generous pinch of salt to the jug of a blender and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

To serve:

12. Divide the mashed potato and vegetable filling between the toasted buns. Top each with a couple of pinches of pickled vegetables and finish with the herb sauce.