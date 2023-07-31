Police appeal to find body of man murdered 14 years ago

Police are again appealing for help finding the body of a man murdered 14 years ago.

Jesse Richards was 40 when he was killed on July 31 2009 in a “merciless and sustained attack” over a drugs debt in Cleeve Prior, Evesham, Worcestershire.

Three years later, five men were jailed in connection with his death for a combined total of more than 50 years – though his remains have never been found.

West Mercia Police have now renewed their appeal to find Mr Richards’ body, which detectives believe was hidden in Warwickshire.

Mr Richards’ mother Lucy said: “I am not getting any younger and it worries me that I will never be able to properly recover him and be at peace.

“I have added his name to his father’s headstone because that is all I have that I can visit but it’s not the same.

“His loss is still as raw as it was 14 years ago but while I and my family will clearly never forget him, not being able to lay him to rest properly increases the pain we face every day.

“I have hoped that someone will have the decency to put me out of my misery and provide enough detail that would allow me to recover and lay him to rest and I must cling on to that hope as it’s all I have.

“I would again reiterate my previous plea that if anyone knows anything no matter how small it may seem, think about me and the rest of his family and get in touch with the police.”

West Mercia Police have offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Mr Richard’s body.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Evans said: “Despite the time that has passed, we’re still committed to finding Jesse’s body and helping bring his family some closure.

“We know Jesse was killed in a brutal attack over a drugs debt, and while drugs were involved, neither Jesse nor his family deserved this.

“Five people responsible for Jesse’s death were brought to justice, however 14 years on, all of those previously convicted have now been released from their custodial sentences.

“Understandably his family continue to suffer an immeasurable loss made even more difficult by the fact his body has never been found and they have never had the opportunity to properly say goodbye to him.

“West Mercia Police is still actively committed to finding Jesse and appeal to anyone with any decency who has knowledge to provide the information required to assist in the recovery of his body.

“We know that over time allegiances change and would ask anyone who can help to let us know, even if they don’t want to pass on their details, they can do this anonymously.

“Someone out there knows where Jesse is. There is still time to do the right thing and give Jesse’s mother the closure she is desperate for.”